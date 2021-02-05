The freehold land and buildings at 493 New North Road are now being marketed for sale by auction on 24 February (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Auckland Central.

The property – whose occupants have included a soft-furnishings and fabrics retailer and office and residential users – occupies a high-profile site in the middle of Kingsland’s retail and entertainment strip. It is being hailed for its commercial, retail and live/work options, as well as its potential for future development.

The extensively refurbished two-storey villa at 493 New North Road, Kingsland, is being offered for sale with vacant possession – presenting an opportunity for owner-occupiers and investors to gain an entry to the sought-after Kingsland village.

A character property in the heart of one of Auckland’s most vibrant retail and hospitality strips has been placed on the market for sale with multiple future use options.

Salespeople Damien Bullick and Alan Haydock said the property consisted of an approximately 264-square metre character villa on some 329 square metres of land, with three off-street car parks.

Mr Bullick said the original villa dated from the early 20th century and now comprised a tastefully modernised, two-level structure with some later additions. The property was extensively refurbished in 2020, including a new roof.

“The first floor, which is level with the road, consists of a 132-square metre space which has been used as a retail showroom. This offers a high profile to passing foot traffic through tall front windows, and includes a bathroom and north-facing deck at the back,” said Mr Bullick.

“The ground floor features another self-contained tenancy of 132 square metres which has been utilised for commercial and live/work use. This area can be accessed via the internal staircase or externally through a dedicated entrance, and opens up to a garden and patio at the rear. A standalone outbuilding on the western boundary provides extra storage.”

Mr Bullick said the current layout made the property an excellent live/work solution.

“Alternatively, each floor could be leased separately or, indeed, integrated to form a larger office or living space. The zoning also allows a future owner to plan for further development to realise the property’s full value potential,” he said.

The New North Road site is zoned Business – Local Centre under Auckland Council’s unitary plan. This zoning, and relevant overlays, allow for development up to 13 metres for uses including retail, commercial services, offices and food and beverage, with residential use on upper floors – subject to relevant consents from the council.

Less than four kilometres from Auckland’s central business district, Kingsland village is renowned for its lively eateries, bars and independent businesses – as well as its proximity to New Zealand’s largest sports stadium, Eden Park.

Mr Haydock said the property’s high-profile location, fronting on to a major arterial road, gave it exposure to nearly 15,000 passing vehicles on an average day.

“Accessibility is a major drawcard, with Kingsland train station across the road and buses departing for the CBD every 15 minutes. New North Road connects with other arterial routes including St Lukes Road, Dominion Road and Symonds Street, providing easy access to the motorway network just five minutes’ drive away.

“The Kingsland neighbourhood has largely held on to its quaint village feel, with many historic buildings still lining the main street, surrounded by neat avenues of classic villas and bungalows,” Mr Haydock said.

“Geographically contained by the Northwestern Motorway to the north, popular Mount Eden to the southeast, and the up-and-coming Morningside to the west, Kingsland has a modest population of around 5,000 residents. The relative exclusivity has made this a sought-after suburb in which to live, work and play – especially among thriving young families and professional millennials.”



