"This kitchen has been an utter dream for me – that beautiful solid oak island bench has been my home for the past few years. It’s like an old friend now, I’ll miss it a lot,” Winter said in the listing.

Winter moved from Auckland to the Bay of Plenty five years ago after selling her Point Chevalier house and told NZME at the time that she was lured to the region to be closer to family and for the lifestyle .

The former MasterChef NZ winner listed her three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Te Puna this week and says she will miss the “cosy and inviting” designer kitchen.

Celebrity chef Chelsea Winter is selling her dream home in the Bay of Plenty.

The award winning cookbook writer and mother-of-two said she has to pinch herself every time she looked up from the sink in her professional kitchen and saw the Mount and water in the distance.

The property 177C Crawford Road, called Olive Hill, has an asking price of $2.49m, boasts large living areas and, according to the listing agents Jason Eves and Ben Hawan of Oliver Road, is in “an epic location surround by lush greenery and decorated with exquisite views”.

It is just a 15-minute drive from Mount Maunganui and set on an 11,200sqm section complete with seven sheep grazing in two paddocks. The paddocks previously grazed horses.





The lifestyle property is on an 11,200sqm section close to the Mount. Photo / Supplied

“A fairy tale lifestyle awaits at this beautiful property full of places to enjoy and explore. Olive Hill is a special home, wonderfully executed in design with vaulted ceilings and substantial living space as well as a designer kitchen fit for a professional cook,” the listing said.



Along with the professional gourmet kitchen, other stand-out features include battened vaulted ceilings, an impressive master bedroom, two spacious bedrooms, two separate living areas and a large shed that could be used as extra storage or as a gym, games room or man cave.

The kitchen has also been the backdrop for a number of photos on Winter’s social media page with her posting a photo just last week of her standing in her spacious kitchen. “HEYHEY! I’ve been away. Just wanted to say hi. Slowly coming out of the newborn fog It’s been …. a challenge!,” the post said.

The property last sold in 2019 for $1.475m, OneRoof property records show.