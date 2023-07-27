“Its character is really present with the brick, lots of wood including wooden floors, old windows and its huge open-plan kitchen-dining-living space under a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

Claire O’Loughlin told OneRoof her mother, Bridget, felt connected to the apartment’s look and feel. “She loved all the exposed brick and the fact this was a building with a definite back-story,” she said.

The three-bedroom property, on Church Street, in Devonport, was the home of a Kiwi adventurer who fell in love with it on her return to New Zealand.

A stylish apartment in a former Auckland power station has come up for sale , for the first time in almost 20 years.

“People often compare it to a New York loft but to me it’s more European, reminding me of an old farmhouse in Toulouse my family lived in for a couple of years.”

Claire and her two sisters spent 10 years growing up on a yacht as their parents sailed round the world, until their father, Glenn, died aboard unexpectedly near the Canary Islands.

Her mother sailed back to New Zealand with the girls, knowing she and Glenn owned a Milford property but wanting to find somewhere she’d love to live.

The Devonport Power Station was built in 1914-15 to provide the first public electricity on Auckland’s North Shore, later functioning as a kitchen-depot assisting the needy during the Great Depression before operating as a laundry for decades.



In the 1980s two couples bought it together, utilising different architects to convert it into three residences, keeping two for themselves and selling one.

Claire says: “Mum led the charge to re-paint the front exterior, which was a quite 1980s terracotta colour.”

Claire lived here for her last years of high school, swimming at nearby Cheltenham beach with her younger sister most days after school and hosting some epic teen parties; later having her wedding celebration onsite in 2015.





The apartment interiors make the most of the exposed brickwork. Photo / Supplied





The property is reminiscent of New York-style loft apartments. Photo / Supplied

The three-level apartment of about 270sqm is positioned at the front of the building which is listed as a Category 2 Historic Place with Heritage New Zealand.

It has a carpark in the street level’s shared parking area.

As well as an entrance with stairs upwards, its street level has a versatile studio area with its own entrance and bathroom. This housed Claire’s sister but could be a home office or art studio.

The high ceiling above the first floor’s split-level open-plan kitchen-living-dining has great acoustics so the family had their piano there and utilised it for singing practice.

Bifolding doors open to the north-facing deck, framed by the brick exterior walls of the original building, incorporating original windows. There are also two bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry on this level.





The seller's daughter calls it a "brilliant family home". Photo / Supplied

The second floor master bedroom is topped by a skylight, features two windows looking down on the open-plan space and is accompanied by an office.

Some buyers will love this recently re-roofed apartment as it is, while some will look to unleash further potential by upgrading elements such as the original timber-cabinetry kitchen.

Claire says: “This was a brilliant family home, which our family never thought we’d keep as long as we did.”

But with Bridget now living on a yacht with her second husband, and Claire and sisters Emma and Christie living in Wellington, France and New York, they’re offering it for sale by way of tender, closing on August 16.

Bayleys agent Helen Michell says: “This is a rare opportunity to unleash the potential of a unique industrial building in a really central location.”

- 1/47 Church Street, in Devonport, Auckland is for sale by way tender, closing August 16



