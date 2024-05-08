“Everything is oversized and magnificent. Every bedroom has its own bathroom. The staircase is all solid marble and it’s all backlit.”

The 725sqm home, at 83 Griggs Road , was built for a “Cambodian businessman who has exquisite taste”, Bayleys listing agent Angela Rudling told OneRoof, noting there was nothing quite like it in the area.

A seven-bedroom new-build mansion on the rural fringes of Auckland’s East Tamaki Heights has hit the market looking for buyers with more than $6 million to spend.

The vendors, Samnang and Sreylen Ros, had bought the empty 2.35-hectare site in 2021 for just over $1.6m and then set about building their dream home with JVC Architectural Design.



Samnang, a developer who owns 200 Property Limited, which focuses on building luxury homes, told OneRoof the couple had visited Cambodia and China for inspiration. “I did a lot of research on YouTube and stuff like that,” he said.

The couple had planned to make the mansion their permanent home – “It’s Sreylen’s dream house” – but they decided to sell for business reasons and build something similar in Whitford.





Chandeliers are a big presence in the Griggs Road mansion. Photo / Supplied





One of the seven bedrooms in the sprawling property. Photo / Supplied

“After selling this one, I probably can afford to build two more houses of a similar style,” he said.

Rudling, who is marketing the home with colleague Michael Chi, describes the house in her listing “as a true masterpiece”.

Notable features include steel beams through the roof to hold the spectacular chandeliers, a full-sized kitchen and butler’s pantry, which can be closed off from the rest of the house, and a private lounge off the master bedroom.

“I don’t think there was any expense spared in the build of the property. Everything’s so generous and spacious,” Rudling told OneRoof, adding that the home was staged by Howick-based Amazing Interiors.

Rudling is encouraging buyer interest over $6m and disclosed that the house had so far attracted interest from doctors, surgeons and businesspeople.





At a lower price point than 83 Griggs Road is a seven-bedroom home at 30 Hikuawa Road, in Flat Bush, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Large mansion-like homes with six bedrooms or more can be found at lower price points in many South and East Auckland suburbs. Last year OneRoof identified more than 20 brand-new, seven to 10-bedroom homes for sale in Flat Bush, most of which have now sold, for between $1m and $2m.

“The owners met the expectations of the market,” Harcourts Flat Bush business owner Brandon Hoverd told OneRoof.



Hoverd said it was easier to sell a 10-bedroom home in Flat Bush than a three-bedroom townhouse because of the large number of multi-generational families looking to live there. “When it comes to these large homes, they definitely have a unique selling point in the market.”

Harcourts Flat Bush sold one home last year to a family of four generations. He said buyers were typically Middle Eastern, Indian and Malaysian. “Chinese are typically the developers and the builders, but not the purchasers,” he said.

The homes selling in the brand-new, seven to 10-bedroom segment of the market typically have brick and tile exteriors, tile roofs and executive interiors. Often, they have multiple living areas and two-car garages as well as off-street parking. They tend to be more house than section because the families buying them are less interested in the Kiwi back yard, although they do entertain outside.

Many of the multiple developers who built last year’s slew of seven to 10-bedroom homes in the area have taken confidence from the sales, and started building and releasing new homes in that category, Hoverd said.

Some of the current crop of mega homes currently for sale in Flat Bush include a seven-bedroom property at 30 Hikuawa Road and an eight-bedroom spread at 28 Ngaki Street.

