Rudling previously told OneRoof the site was one of the best development opportunities in the east of the city, and Chi says offers have come from people interested in developing or land-banking then developing.

It has wide views of the Hauraki Gulf and while the house dates to the 1930s and has a lot of history, it is not protected and could end up being demolished depending on the plans of the eventual buyer.

The property at 215 Bleakhouse Road, in Mellons Bay , is known as Fowey Lodge and sits on 1.18ha of prime land.

A neo-Georgian mansion in Auckland’s east received offers but a sale could still take some time, said Bayleys agent Michael Chi, who is selling the property with colleague Angela Rudling.

Discover more:



- Sky Tower architect's Remuera mansion for sale - 'to build it today would cost over $20m'

- Spirit world told Kiwi buyers to quit Auckland: 'That’s all we were told – south of Auckland'



- ‘It's way more than a tent’: Off-grid dome home in private sanctuary for sale



The property, which is zoned for Macleans College, comprises several buildings and boasts 23 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It hit the market last year with another agency but was relaunched with Chi and Rudling in April with a price indication of around $15 million and a CV of more than $13m.



The pair had invited buyers to submit tenders by May 21, and Chi said several buyers who missed the deadline were now showing interest and doing some due diligence.

He added that negotiations were underway around price and conditions.

The main house needs upgrading and some interested parties are considering how to develop the site while keeping the house, although the reality is the house may have to come down.





The house has breathtaking views of the Hauraki Gulf and islands. Photo / Supplied

“But if somehow they can have a smart planner or developer or designer or whatever, they can work around the house,” Chi said.

“It’s not so much of a bowler, but it would need an extensive renovation. That main house would be somewhere around close to 500sqm.

“Angela and I are always the first to try and persuade a buyer to keep properties rather than just demolish everything you see and this is one of those that we always say try and see if you can.”

Chi said the house had a lot of history, but its fate would ultimately rest with a new owner.

A medical practitioner built the property, and the current owner is also a medical practitioner. He has lived there for 58 years, and has run his medical practice from a wing of the house.

- 215 Bleakhouse Road, in Mellons Bay, Auckland, is for sale



