The owners of 26 Magnolia Avenue, in Kamo , are also moving out of their family home with four-bedrooms plus an office and two living areas to move across the ditch. The property passed in at auction on Wednesday and now has an asking price of $839,000. And an Auckland-based seller is also auctioning off their four-bedrooms and three-and-a-half-bathroom property at 42 Lockheed Street, in Hobsonville , to live in Australia. “Our vendor has booked their flight to Australia and now it's your chance to own this beloved home,” Harcourts agent Winni Lu said in the listing.

“London is calling” for the owners of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom lifestyle property at 1 Fantail Lane, in Whareora, Whangārei , who, according to the listing, have their sights set on jet setting so are selling their home.

A handful of property owners whose properties can be watched being auctioned this week online on Gavl need to sell before they jet off for good.

Death, divorce and shifts overseas are among the reasons for people selling their properties under the hammer this week.

In a slightly closer move, the owners of 14A Telford Avenue, in Mt Eden, are flicking off their four-bedroom, two-bathroom property to relocate to the sunny Bay of Plenty. The property passed in at auction earlier this week for $1.2m.

“The vendors have made the first move by deciding to relocate to Mount Maunganui; buyers, it's your move now - make an offer quickly and enjoy your sweetest move yet - with a spa pool, the listing said.

Harcourts national auctioneer manager Shane Cortese advised sellers who are taking their properties to auction to reveal their motivation for selling to buyers.

He said people are going to be investing a substantial amount of money to get themselves in a position to bid on auction day so sellers need to show them they are serious about moving on.





The four-bedroom home at 14A Telford Avenue, in Mt Eden, Auckland, goes to auction today. Photo / Supplied





The owners of this five-bedroom home at 26 Magnolia Avenue, in Kamo, Whangārei, are determined to sell. Photo / Supplied

“You’ve got to let people know, ‘hey look we are going, this is going to sell on auction day. Let us change our lives, let us do our plans – I don’t want to be stuck here three months dealing with conditional offers’.”

Covid had made it easier for people to work from home which had seen people moving within regions or going back to where they grew up, he said. While this had not increased significantly in the last few months, he said people may be using it in their marketing material more as a way of helping their property stand out as more properties are put on the market during spring.





A four-bedroom home for sale at 1 Fantail Lane, Whareora, Whangārei. The listing headline is "London is calling". Photo / Supplied





A deceased estate for sale at 32 Valley Road, Hikurangi, in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

As well as people relocating, Cortese has also noticed people are taking the opportunity to upsize as house prices start to flatten out.

Canterbury buyers are also ready to meet the market this week so they can move on with their lives.

Ray White agents Justin Hartley and Jordan Reid are selling 27 Pahua Street and say in the listing that their out-of-town owners are “over it” and have run out of time and patience after the most recent offer on the property fell over.

“They just want this property sold so they can move on with their lives up North,”

The property is being auctioned on Thursday and the owners are committed to selling it.

A change of plans has also led the extremely motivated owners of 18 Brusio Drive to sell their brand-new home that they’ve never lived in.





The listing for 18 Brusio Drive, in Awatea Park, Christchurch, says the vendor is highly motivated to sell. Photo / Supplied





The owners of 27 Pahua Street, in Pegasus, Waimakariri, are "over it". Photo / Supplied

With interest on the property being light so far there is, according to the listing, the “chance at a potential steal”.

And the vendors of a home built at 12 Kens Lane this year are also wanting out due to separation.

“Our owners aren't the kind to be silly about expectations - they just want it sold! Do not miss out now, you'll only regret it later!” the listing said.

Ray White Whangarei director Alan Sykes said people are selling their homes for a number of reasons and those who do not have a genuine reason to sell probably won’t.

“There’s just a lot more stock available, there’s a lot more choice for the purchasers.

“There’s no common denominator other than we have the deceased estates, the people travelling overseas, the downsizing and the upsizing, but there’s no particular trend with us.”





A three-bedroom home at 12 Kens Lane, in Lincoln, Selwyn, goes to auction on November 17. Photo / Supplied

A deceased estate on 32 Valley Road, in Hikurangi, Whangārei, also passed in at auction on Wednesday and is now asking for offers over $499,000.

The 1950s art deco house sits on a large potentially subdividable 2947sqm section in the emerging township of Hikurangi.



