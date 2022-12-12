The properties that need to go include a raft of inner Auckland city apartments.

But regardless of the reason – the sentiment is the same and it’s that all these owners need to sell and now!

The bank is telling the owners of a Whangarei lifestyle property they need to sell so they can move on with their new build, while another owner wants to sell his apartment so he can set sail to Vanuatu for Christmas.

More than a dozen properties to be sold on the slate this week have owners who are desperate to sell by Christmas with some even advertising set reserves and others declaring their real urgency to lure buyers in.

The seller of a leasehold apartment at 1F/16 Market Place has told the agent to “flick it before” Christmas.

“If you have a handful of spare change you must attend this auction,” City Sales salesperson Ryan Codlin said in the listing.

He added: “It's going to be dropped. And you'll be the winner.”

The out-of-town owner of 16E/363 Queen Street also needs the 50sqm freehold apartment sold before Santa comes knocking.



“Enquire today, be at the auction and own before Christmas,” City Sales agent Thomas Price said in the listing.

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 205/83 Halsey Street in the Stratis apartment block and overlooking the Auckland Viaduct and promising “an elegant inner-city lifestyle” is also set to be sold.







“Our seller is consolidating their finances and requires a sale before Christmas!,” the listing said.

While the owner of 9B/6 Whitaker Place, in Auckland Central, is setting sail to Vanuatu and is staying in the country until he has sold the 88sqm apartment by Christmas.



City Sales sales manager Scott Dunn said a lot of the owners including the man leaving for Vanuatu wanted to have their affairs tied up so they could go on holiday without worrying about selling.

While another of the apartment owners, whose apartment they are auctioning, wanted the apartment sold before they had to refix their mortgage at a much higher interest rate at the end of the month.

“The news of the recession hitting next year is starting to be accepted by vendors so anybody who had been thinking about selling sometime into next year – maybe around March or April – those people are now getting in touch with us now and saying I know we will be able to get a better price for us on this side of Christmas than you will be able to next year.”

Meanwhile a “complicated” but cheap commercial studio office on Scanlan Street, in Grey Lynn, which was advertised with a declared reserve of $70,000 sold prior to being called at auction.

“Calling all cash buyers and those who can see light at the end of the tunnel!!! Where else will you find Grey Lynn buying for this price?!.”





Dunn could not reveal the sale price, but said it was “significantly more” than the advertised reserve.

City Sales is not the only agency trying to lure in buyers by advertising the auction reserve as Ray White Whangarei salesperson Justin Sims is also advertising the $575,000 reserve for an architecturally designed three-bedroom home at 60 Ngahere Drive going to auction on Wednesday.



“Move FAST! This is a very rare opportunity to purchase at this level in Maunu school zoning.”



The home is being sold "as is" as there is some completion work required.

While the bank has told the people selling a 4.89ha lifestyle block on 106 McBreen Road, in Hikurangi, to get rid of it because they’ve committed to a new build.

The owners of another Northland property also have their eyes on another property so are keen to sell the three-bedroom, one-bathroom 3.5ha property on 93 Maungakaramea Road, in Maungakaramea, Whangārei, as soon as possible, the listing said.



And “urgency is key” for the owners of 2/41 Kildare Street, in Northwood, Christchurch, the property must be sold when it goes to auction on Thursday if not before.



“Cheaper than you might think!!,” Ray White salesperson Jasmine Rohland’s listing said.





