The auction for the “total do-up” started at $2m, it went under negotiation at $2.85m, was announced on the market at $2.86m and eventually sold for $2.9m – which was well above its RV of $1.5m.

Bayleys listing agent Lea Jurkovich said there had not been high levels of enquiry about the house, but those who showed interest had been serious about it.

The hill-top home marketed as being all about its “mind-blowing views” over Hahei sold at a Bayleys auction last week after three buyers battled it out.

A 1990s plaster do-up in a popular Coromandel beach town has sold under the hammer for $2.9 million as buyers continue to battle it out for elevated coastal properties with impressive views.

The house was secured by a local buyer as an investment property, while the two buyers who missed out were out-of-towners looking for holiday homes.

The 1093sqm section was purchased in 1984 and transformed, from being covered in gorse, into a private garden surrounded by native planting.





The owners built the architecturally-designed two-bedroom home, two-bathroom home in the 1990s and this was the first time it was on the market.



Jurkovich said while the plaster-clad home was a “total do-up”, homes with amazing views were rare.

“These properties never come up so certainly an amazing opportunity for someone and a rare opportunity.”

Sea views, she reckons, is the number one thing buyers want, and they usually came with a hefty price tag of $2m-plus.

“Views are up there now. It’s expensive.” If having views is outside the budget, then people want a property within walking distance to the beach.





97 Orchard Road in Hahei, Coromandel, will be auctioned off on December 4. Photo / Supplied

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Lockwood home at 97 Orchard Road in Hahei is also being auctioned by Richardsons in December. The property sits on a 4785sqm section with panoramic views. The property, described as a “rare opportunity to secure a foothold in one of the Coromandel's most sought-after beaches”, is also expected to attract a lot of interest.

Last month a lifestyle six-bedroom property on an elevated section in Purangi Road, Cooks Beach, with impressive sea views, was snapped up at an auction for $4.5m – $1.9m more than what the owner expected. The property was purchased by a Bay of Plenty family for their holiday home.



