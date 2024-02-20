The houses at 6, 8, 10 and 12 Fend Street, in Chartwell, are all being sold separately and, according to the marketing material, are nice family homes in a “good hood”.

The Waikato Anglican College Trust, which oversees St Paul’s Collegiate School in Hamilton, has put four properties that back onto the rear of the school up for sale.

An elite private school is selling a row of four Hamilton properties with a combined rateable value of $4.045 million.

However, the older 1960s and 1970s properties are also catching the attention of developers because they offer a combined total 4000sqm of land in Chartwell to build infill housing on.

The trust strategically acquired the houses over several decades.

Lodge listing agent Megan Smith, who is marketing all four properties, said the vendor had offered the properties for sale to the community as they were no longer required by them. They are all currently privately tenanted.

There had been a huge amount of interest in them from both private buyers looking for either a first-home or a bigger home for their growing family, and from developers due to the sheer amount of land available, she said.





St Paul's bought the first property at 8 Fend Street for $229,000 in 2003. Photo / Supplied

All the properties, including 8 Fend Street, pictured, are Healthy Homes-certified. Photo / Supplied

“I had just over 2000sqm in Glen Lynne Avenue (two properties in Queenwood) a little while ago so 2000sqm is certainly common, but as I say there’s really good and high interest in these properties and that’s testament to the fact that we don’t often get over 2000sqm come available in a central part of Hamilton.”

The properties, which are all Healthy Homes-certified, all back onto the school’s extensive grounds with the Fend Street houses closest to its swimming pool and gymnasium.

The trust bought its first property on the street in 2003 and paid $229,000 for a 1960s three-bedroom, two-bathroom property on a 1002sqm section at 8 Fend Street, OneRoof records show.

6 and 10 Fend Street were purchased in 2014 for $380,000 and $340,000 respectively. The house at number 6 is the largest house with four bedrooms, but is described in the listing as needing some “love and upgrading”. It has an RV of $970,000, while the other three properties have an RV of $1.025m each.





The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 10 Fend Street is the only one with a pool. Photo / Supplied





The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 6 Fend Street was bought by the school's trust in 2014 along with 10 Fend Street. Photo / Supplied

The fourth and final property at 12 Fend Street was a renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home that was bought for $730,000 in 2019 and which, according to the listing, is Smith’s team’s favourite on the street.

The deadline for all four properties closes on March 4. While no price indication has been given, the properties have a combined RV of $4.045m, of which the land value is $3.95m.

Smith said both private buyers and developers could put in offers before the deadline. In this circumstance, developers would usually put in a contemporaneous clause to signal they were only interested in that property if they could purchase the others as well.

The trust owns several other properties on other streets in Chartwell that surround the school and these have not been listed for sale.

St Paul’s did not respond to OneRoof’s requests for comment.





The 1970s renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 12 Fend Street is the Lodge Real Estate team's favourite. Photo / Supplied

The school charges a minimum $25,910 a year for day students to attend the high school that runs as a boys’ only school in years 9 and 10 and a co-ed for years 11 to 13.



In a complete coincidence, another property at 9 Fend Street is also on the market and being sold by Lodge salesperson Brenda Beale. It has an asking price of $695,000 and sits on a 531sqm section, which is almost half the size of the properties across the road.

