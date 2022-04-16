The house at 176 Remuera Road is on the market for the first time in 25 years and has a 2021 CV of $10.4m.

All have expectations of buyers forking out upwards of $10 million.

The latest high-end listings include a 120-year-old five-bedroom house on a 1774sqm section at 176 Remuera Road , a Horace Massey-designed home at 47 Victoria Avenue , and a former convent on a 2819sqm site at 74 Victoria Avenue .

Buyers looking for mansions in Remuera are spoilt for choice, with more than a dozen trophy homes in the Auckland suburb currently on the market for sale.

The grand home has panoramic views across the northern slopes of Remuera towards the Waitematā Harbour and Rangitoto.

Listing agent Steen Nielsen, from Ray White Remuera, said: “This is a true trophy property, with grand heritage appeal. There are probably only ten or so of these heritage mansions on the Remuera ridge.”

Nielsen said that he had already showed the property to 10 buyers with budgets of between $10m and $15m, and he expects a number of offers to be tabled.

“It’s such a unique property. Some people love the heritage aspect, while others want to spend $5m to do a major renovation on it.





176 Remuera Road has wide views across the valley to the harbour and Rangitoto. Photo / Supplied

“They want those really premium sites, many of which have older homes on them. But people recognise the views are quite spectacular.

“There are plenty of people in a position to spend on premium real estate, they’ll be here for the next 20 years,” he said, adding that other Remuera properties that have sold recently for between $14.3m and over $20m do not have the same views as 176 Remuera Road.

The 1774sqm site includes a competition-sized tennis court, parking for ten cars – including a grand Succession-style sweep of driveway and entry portico – a conservatory wrapping a swimming pool on the ground floor, an Italian-style garden and fountains, seven fireplaces and a library.





The grand lobby, staircase and woodwork are from a bygone age. Photo / Supplied

Copy in here





47 Victoria Avenue, Remuera, Auckland, is for sale by way of negotiation. Photo / Supplied

The five-bedroom Art Deco house at 47 Victoria Avenue, listed this week by Graham Wall and Ollie Wall of Graham Wall Real estate, has had a top to toe renovation since it last changed hands 15 years ago, for $4.35m.

While the property has a CV of $8.2m, Graham Wall told OneRoof buyers should be looking at budgets of $15m for a property of this calibre.

At 74 Victoria Avenue, Michael Boulgaris has just re-listed the enormous 2819sqm property sold by the Sisters of St Joseph Cluny a year ago for $10.7m. The former kindergarten is now back on the market after the buyer found it “surplus to his requirements”, Boulgaris said.





74 Victoria Avenue, Remuera, Auckland, last sold last year for just over $10m. Photo / Supplied

The agent suggested the gently sloping site could house a grand street-front home with room for a second dwelling or tennis court. He said recent land sales in the suburb demonstrated prices of up to $5000 per square metre are possible.

“You are land banking for future wealth and capital gains on the preferred western fall of Victoria Avenue,” he said.

"This is one of the last remaining large parcels of land up for grabs.”

A handful of similar quality Remuera properties are also competing for top end buyers: a six-bedroom Arts and Crafts mansion on Remuera Road, opposite Kings School, a renovated 1990s mansion on Victoria Avenue that is looking for over its $17.25m ratings valuation, a five bedroom home on 2,178 sqm on Arney Crescent and the former mansion of the Fletcher family on Upland Road.

- This story has been updated to correct the street addresses of 47 and 74 Victoria Avenue, which had been transposed.



