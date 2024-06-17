Cooper & Co principal and leasing director Jeremy Priddy confirmed to OneRoof that Cooper’s private Northland estate, The Landing, had bought the property.

Cooper, who is best known for creating the Britomart precinct, in Auckland CBD, owns the 1000-hectare estate in which the lodge is located and had exercised his right to buy back the property.

Cooper picked up the three-bedroom stone and glass house on Rangihoua Road, Purerua Peninsula, for an undisclosed sum after the asking price was dropped by $55,000 to $6.55 million.

It is one of four privately owned residences in The Landing, which caters to high-end visitors and includes private beaches, rolling hills, wildlife sanctuaries and historic sites.

Real estate agent David Maxwell, of new boutique agency Future Isles, told OneRoof earlier this year that the vendor was a Kiwi based in Australia who had owned the property since 2018. He said the vendor was selling up to spend more time on his other investments.



The property, known as Vineyard Villa, was designed by top architect Nat Cheshire and won a New Zealand Institute of Architects award in 2019. It features a striking stone wall, which runs from the entrance through the spine of the building, and is topped by a slab roof.

The glass-walled living pavilion transforms into an outdoor room, and the house includes a modern kitchen, open dining area and sunken lounge, two courtyards, an infinity pool, and underfloor heating.





The three-bedroom property is one of four residences at The Landing. Photo / Joe Hammond





The house, designed by architect Nat Cheshire, features a stone wall spine and cantilevered roof with walls of glass. Photo / Joe Hammond





Britomart developer Peter Cooper in 2011. Photo / Natalie Slade

The cost of staying at Vineyard Villa starts at $13,500 per night but can exceed $15,000 in summer, although Maxwell points out that the top rate includes airport transfers, tours and wine tasting.

Maxwell has three more high-end Northland properties on his books, all of which are located close to The Landing, at Mataka Station. Lots 14 and 22 at Rangihoua Road, in Kerikeri, offer buyers the chance to build a luxury home on a large plot on the station.





Another Future Isles listing in Northland, Wiwiki Villa, which has an asking price of $7.5m. Photo / Supplied

The properties have been pitched as offering “exclusive coastal living” and owners have the use of a boat ramp and shared beach club as well as access to private beaches and bike and hiking trails.

Maxwell is also selling a luxurious five-bedroom Italian-style residence on the same estate known as Wiwiki Villa, designed by well-known Auckland architect Neville Price as his own home in 2000. Maxwell said the 571sqm house, which includes 400-year-old Italian roof tiles, turrets and angled walls, is ready for an interior designer to take it to the next level. It has an asking price of $7.5m.

