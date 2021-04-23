The two-minute video highlights the development potential of the property and calls on buyers to “Bid up!” when the property goes to auction on May 5 .

A modest three-bedroom house in Auckland’s Mt Roskill has got the bling factor thanks to Ray White agent Linh Yee.

In the video, Yee and her crew arrive at the property in a distinctive yellow Land Rover wearing white suits and gold shutter shades, and start singing their own real estate version of Mars’ hit 24K Magic.

“It’s time to move,” Yee sings with gusto. “Developers, watcha you trying to do? This house is gonna be sold. Look out!”

As she struts through the house, Yee lays down the property’s fundamentals. “Knock, knock, it’s open home time, I’ll guess I’ll see you then.”

She adds: “This is 9 Morrie Laing, it’s one of a kind – bid up!”

But just because the 1950s ex-State house is zoned Mixed Housing Suburban, it’s not just for developers and investors. “Downsizers, empty-nesters, first timers and all your friends” should all be interested, sings Yee.

Dianne Maxwell, Yee's colleague and a back-up singer in a video, said Yee had wanted to do something different with the marketing campaign.

"It's definitely a bit of a giggle," she said, adding that the song was written by Yee at the end of a very long day.





Yee wrote the lyrics to the song at the end of a long working day and recorded the song the very next day. Photo / Supplied

"She was working really late, it was about 12.30am, and she was listening to Bruno Mars and wrote down some lyrics, as you do. She called her husband, who said, 'Are you out of your mind?'; she replied, 'Watch me do it' and she did it," Maxwell said.

The video, which went live on April 15, has been received positively, with other agents calling up to comment on the "gutsy" marketing campaign.

“We gave it our all and it all worked out," Maxwell said.

Yee, who started her career in the real estate this year, said she wanted to do something outside of the box. "For me, it's about making business fun and I wanted to find my point of difference and keep it real," she said.

"A lot of real estate is mechanical. I want to make it more fun and follow my creative side and make something unique for the vendor."

Yee, who loves music, said she is looking for more opportunities to market properties in song. "I have about six songs up my sleeve written on my white board," she said.





9 Morrie Laing Avenue, in Mt Roskill, Auckland, is zoned for density. Photo / Supplied

Yee’s is not the first agent to go the extra mile for her clients. In 2019, Bayleys agent Jock Kooger filmed himself jumping off a cliff into water near a home he was marketing, and in Sydney an agent became a star overnight after he promoted a home with a raunchy video of two dancers writhing on top of each other.



