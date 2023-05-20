A modern house in the Coromandel’s most expensive beach town has sold under the hammer for $2.012 million – more than $800,0000 above its RV after two Auckland couples battled it out to secure their dream holiday home.

The on-site auction for the Diana Avenue property in Whangamata at the weekend is only the third successful auction in the popular beach town this year.

It’s a stark contrast to 2022 when a raft of properties were selling under the hammer including a three-bedroom beachfront property on Tangaroa Road that sold in July last year for $6.52m, which was $2m more than its rateable value.

The $6.52m sale price was the highest sale price for Whangamata last year, almost $1m shy of the record $7.41m paid in June 2021 for a four-bedroom beachfront bach on Seaview Road.