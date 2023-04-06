Harcourts Whangamata owner Paul Prouse said enquiries and viewings were up about 50% during Beach Hop compared with other weekends and the properties in demand were on full sites and close to the main street, schools and clubs.

But with two public holidays and the school holidays approaching, agents are expecting a final burst of interest before winter sets in.

Last weekend’s annual Beach Hop festival saw about 100,000 people cram into the Coromandel beach town making viewing a property on the actual event weekend a bit tricky as many of the roads were closed off and some agents even decided against holding open homes.

They flock to Beach Hop for the classic cars and 1950s swing dresses, but agents are expecting some of the festival goers to return to Whangamata in the next few weeks looking to buy properties with garaging or plenty of parking.

All the inspections and viewings for a “Beach Hop ready” four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 105 Ajax Road on a large 1004sqm section with three-car garaging were from beach hoppers during the festival weekend, according to listing agent Hayley Hayward. The property is asking for enquiries over $1.4 million.

Prouse said while some of the interest was from people just dreaming about owning their slice of paradise, there was also a fair amount of people that have or want property in Whangamata not just because of the beach but because of their passion for classic cars, beach hop and the great town vibe Beach Hop and other events and clubs deliver.

“They seem to be looking for that city escape, upsize, downsize, maybe a place to retire in the future or with the ability to also work remotely from the beach and trying to get into the property market here.”

Prouse said there were no sales as a direct result of Beach Hop, but it was definitely a work in progress.

Whangamata Real Estate salesperson Chris Speedy said Beach Hop was not generally a busy weekend for real estate, but it often planted the seed for people who would then start making enquiries a few weeks later over Easter, the April school holidays and ANZAC Day.

“I think what happens to us is they then go off and decide they do want to have a bach here or something and they do come back and we get follow-up enquiry that way.”

The event itself gets people into Whangamata and showcases what a cool place it is, he said.





Rock rolls into town: Beach Hop festival goers in 2021. Photo / Rebecca Mauger





Classic cars filled the lawn of this Whangamata bach that is for sale on Ocean Road. Photo / Supplied

Beach hoppers' requirements are usually self-explanatory, he said, as they usually want properties with decent-sized lawns and garaging that are close to the main centre for the atmosphere.

A property at 215 Ocean Road that had classic cars parked on it during Beach Hop is taking enquiries over $1.575m, while a cute bach at 105 Sylvia Road that also has plenty of room for parking vehicles on it is calling for interest over $1.495m.

Speedy said viewings were tricky over Beach Hop because sometimes the properties for sale were occupied or the roads were closed for parades so it was difficult to move around.

“After Beach Hop we move into Easter, school holidays and ANZAC which is all good marketing period and we get the people that potentially came for Beach Hop and want to have a look around.”

