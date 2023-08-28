The resort-style property has also won a swag of other awards, including the Resene New Home in the $2m-$4m category; the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award; the Kitchen Excellence Award; and the Higgins Concrete Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 25 Astrolabe View in Kaiteriteri, was completed by Contemporary Homes just over a year ago and was recognised as the best new home in the Nelson / Marlborough / West Coast region earlier this month.

A sale at that level would undoubtedly make it the most expensive home in Tasman in at least three years.

A luxury hideaway home that has won a Master Builders Supreme House of the Year Award is on the market for sale with an impressive $7.1 million price tag.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Ged Hay told OneRoof the owners had spared no expense with the build but it was now surplus to their requirements, adding that they had only stayed in the property a few times before deciding to sell it.

“It was just top-of-the-line everything in terms of appliances, integrated sound systems, butler's pantry flowing straight out into the deck area, pool and all that. It’s just set up beautifully the inside/outside living and particularly this climate,” he said.

Hay said the property boasted impressive views of Marahau, the gateway to Tasman National Park.

“You can see all that activity on the water. The views are always changing because it’s quite a big area there. It’s pretty spectacular because of that," he said.

“You feel like you are in your own luxury hideaway, which is what it is.”

The asking price of $7.1m is “definitely up there”, noted Hay, but modest compared to similar homes in other parts of the world.





The home floors effortlessly from inside to outside. Photo / Supplied





The home is nestled in a tranquil and private bush setting. Photo / Supplied

“You duplicate that kind of property with those kinds of views anywhere else in the world – Sydney or LA or whatever - you would be paying a lot more than that.”

It would also be hard to find such a tranquil location in any of those areas offering as much peace and privacy, he said.

Meanwhile an architecturally designed four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 76 Admirals Way in Ruby Bay, in Tasman, is inviting enquiries over $3.2m



The property, designed by Nelson architect David Jerram, sits on an elevated 3036sqm site with breath-taking views across Tasman Bay. It also includes all the luxury items such as a private heated pool, spa, outdoor hot shower, and multiple outdoor areas.

K Real Estate listing agent Rebecca K believes it’s the nicest home in the area for sale right now and is attracting interest from locals and some Aucklanders as their permanent home.

“I think it’s probably one of the most stunning – I don’t anything comes close to it.”





A four-bedroom home at 76 Admirals Way, in Ruby Bay, includes shares in the neighbouring vineyard. Photo / Supplied

The owners are selling to relocate closer to family in the North Island, she says.



The property comes with shares in the neighbouring vineyard which the five neighbours in the gated community all have shares in.

“It’s amazing to have that additional land that you still part own because it’s prime real estate really, and also it means your views are always protected so you always have the most beautiful sunsets in the morning and the most beautiful sunsets over Mount Arthur in the evening.”

