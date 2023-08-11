But a change in personal circumstances after Covid-19 has meant the brand-new and unique property is for sale without anyone having lived in it.

Owners Carola and Andrea Oddone initially designed the 740sqm home to plug a gap in Wanaka’s luxury short-let market and provide accommodation for larger groups wanting accommodation for events. They would then live in the self-contained two-bedroom unit connected to the main house.

The sprawling six-bedroom, seven-bathroom resort-style retreat in Far Horizon Park is finally complete after more than three years in the making, with the owners committed to making it self-sufficient and sustainable, using materials free of toxins.

A newly-completed, European-inspired sustainable alpine retreat complete with its own wellness hub is on the market, and could break the current sales price record of $11 million-plus in Wanaka.

The Oddones first bought the 4397sqm section at 8 Foxglove Heights in 2014 while still living overseas, and in 2017 they hatched a plan to build the healthiest home they could and began working with the council over resource consents.

The building work started in 2019 and has only just been completed.

The state-of-the-art home was due to be part of Wanaka’s House and Garden Tour in February this year, but was withdrawn from the event because it wasn’t ready.

Carola told OneRoof they were proud of what they had achieved, and she hopes it will inspire others to build more sustainable and toxin-free homes that will last for 100 years or more.

Her own mother fell ill from living in a building with toxic materials, which is why she took on the project.





The building materials in the home are sustainable and toxin-free including the cedar interior and exterior. Photo / Supplied

“It was a tough journey to get it there – not because of the size, but because of the concept and I wish to share some of the concepts in the future with as many people as I can.”

Everything from the reclaimed cedar imported from Canada, due to the sheer amount needed for the build, to the natural oil including a linseed oil instead of paint or varnish, and even the wool insulation used in the walls and cork insulation in the floors and walls are free of toxins.

The Oddones also refused to use toxic glues, which Carola said proved extremely challenging when it came to the kitchen. A Christchurch company came to the rescue by supplying natural plywood made with a soya glue that had low volatile organic compounds.

Self-cleaning stone tiles were used for the roof that will last for about 100 years, she said, which are similar in cost to other less durable roofing materials.

While their aim was to source products made in New Zealand, it was not always possible to find materials that met their strict requirements.





The kitchen was one of the more challenging spaces to create with toxin-free materials. Photo / Supplied

“We are still quite a long way away in New Zealand to have toxic-free materials. Why, because sometimes of the building code or because we’ve done it all the time this way.”



The pair, who live nearby and could oversee the project, worked closely with local building firm McConnell Builders and spent a lot of time sourcing and researching the materials used in the house. A product that might have the word “natural” in it sometimes proved to be far from it, she said.

Carola, who is from Germany, and husband Andrea, who is from Italy, drew on their European roots as well as time spent in alpine environments for the design.

A key point of difference for the residence is a wellness hub in the centre of the home which has an indoor spa, sauna, steam room, shower, changing room and powder room.

“The idea was to give people a private area of peace and relaxation, especially because in winter you’re cold and want to warm up so that’s where we started to create that idea to have a peaceful area in the house that gives you peace and relaxation and think about wellbeing.”





A wellness hub with an indoor spa, sauna, steam room and shower is one of the many unique features of the home. Photo / Supplied

“During winter it’s a very nice thing when you come home from skiing that you have an area where you can warm up and relax.”

The couple have thought of everything and there’s also a ski storage area, floor-to-ceiling wine storage, and a room that could be a gym/bedroom or third living room.

It also uses the latest smart technologies including interactive lighting that changes the ambience throughout the day and is solar-powered. A power bill for the entire year is estimated to be less than the cost of a monthly bill for a standard house.

While Carola would not be drawn on the cost of the build, she said they have a price in mind for the property which is being sold by negotiation.





A two-bedroom cottage on Eely Point Road, which sold for $11.86m last year holds the record for most expensive sale in Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

She said it may not necessarily sell to the person with the highest offer, but to the one who would be the best fit for the wonderful community.

“Everybody is saying in terms of the quality of house there’s not one single house that compares in New Zealand, in terms of quality and craftsmanship and the details of walking the talk of the materials and making sure that everything is natural.”

NZ Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Kylie Stewart agreed, saying they haven’t seen a home of this calibre, size and quality available in Wanaka before.

“It is getting the attention of high-end buyers and we expect it will achieve a record price.”

A 1.1-hectare section with a dwelling and an original cottage on Eely Point Road that was marketed at developers and land-bankers sold in December last year for $11.86m making it the most expensive property to sell in the town, according to OneRoof-Valocity data. The second highest sale price is held by an award-winning Master Builders home on Mount Barker Road that fetched $10m earlier this year.

