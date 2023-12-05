The listing is with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents Scarlett Wood and Chris Jones and is being pitched to local and overseas buyers by way of price by negotiation.

The property, which includes a stunning Andrew Patterson-designed home, was snapped up by Chapman in 2013 for $6.25 million after he was given clearance by the Overseas Investment Office.

Parihoa Farm is owned by a Singaporean rich-lister and wellness guru Matt Chapman, who describes the 294-hectare property which sits above Te Henga Bethells Beach as the “ultimate well-being sanctuary”.

The multi-million-dollar West Auckland estate that hosted the Great Kiwi Bake Off and a number of celebrity weddings is on the market for sale .

In an unusual move, Chapman has written the advertising copy, welcoming visionaries to write the property’s next chapter.

“Within New Zealand lies the heavenly Parihoa Farm, a place of which I am exceptionally proud. It is the ultimate well-being sanctuary and few properties exist like this in the world. I know as I scoured the world to find Parihoa Farm in 2013,” Chapman writes.

“Comprising 728 acres [294.61ha] and sitting high on cliffs overlooking the Tasman Sea, Parihoa Farm is a multi-dimensional place. It juxtaposes one of the most picturesque rural landscapes and combines it with incredible architecture.







Multi-millionaire Matt Chapman is selling his Muriwai estates and plans to move to the vast underground property he is having built in Wanaka. Photo / Chapman CG





Breakfast host Matty McLean, second right, got married at Parihoa Farm last summer. Photo / Suplied

“Parihoa Farm operates as a private home, events business and working farm. Front and centre is the out of worldly ‘House of Parihoa’ (formerly Chapman House) which was built for the previous owners by Andrew Patterson, acclaimed NZ architect, in 2008 and in 2022 had the beautiful ‘Jewel Box’ added.

“Everything is managed to perfection.”

As well as the main house, the property on Constable Road, in Muriwai, comprises a gallery (where the Great Kiwi Bakeoff was filmed) pods, a cottage, a woolshed, farm villa, and a caretakers residence, which are rented out for events and filming.

Chapman is also selling two adjoining properties with NZ Sotheby’s: a luxury bach, known as the Gatehouse, which sits on 1.17ha at 187 Constable Road and goes to auction on December 13; and the 52.2ha Tirikohua Point Farm, which is for sale by way tender, closing January 25.

Chapman has spent almost $15m on the multiple properties that make up the estate he is now selling.



He has recently added a luxury apartment and a high-end gym to Tirikohua Point Farm and a structure which Wood and Jones describe as “a well-being box and mesmerising glass sanctuary”.





Chapman bought the 294ha Parihoa Farm in 2013 after he was given clearance by the Overseas Investment Office. Photo / Supplied





Chapman turned the estate into a luxury wellness and event centre. He calls it the "ultimate well-being sanctuary". Photo / Supplied

The farm is also being sold with concept plans for another sanctuary. Chapman describes as having a fortress-like exterior, with sheltered courtyards and gardens seamlessly blending with the interior spaces.

The advertising said this was perfectly aligned with the land’s development potential.

Chapman’s Parihoa Farm has seen its share of celebrities, with TVNZ Breakfast host Matty McLean marrying estate agent Ryan Teece at the property last summer.

“We fell in love with the venue as soon as we turned up there for a site visit – it’s a beautiful farm right on the rugged west coast, and the most incredible place for us to tie the knot,” McLean told the Herald after the wedding.

Superstar influencers Sarah Harris and Joshua Williams – who used to be known as the Ken and Barbie of Instagram – also held their wedding there in February while musician and mental health advocate Stan Walker launched his new limited-edition fragrance ‘Human’ in collaboration with Jakob Carter.

Chapman made headlines last week when the New Zealand Herald reported that his plans for a vast underground home on the shores of Lake Wanaka had been approved.







Also on the market is the neighbouring 52ha Tirikohua Farm. It includes concepts by architects Fearon Hay for a sanctuary in the hills. Photo / Supplied





Chapman is selling off another neighbouring property, called the Gatehouse. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands building is underway on the largely subterranean property at Buchanan Rise, on land he bought in 2020. The concept plans for the property are not unlike those proposed by Fearon Hay for the Tirikohua Point Farm sanctuary.

Chapman earlier told the Herald that he quickly fell in love with the country in 2011 after visiting for a friend’s wedding. His purchase of Parihoa Farm for $6.5m, required approval by the Overseas Investment Office as the cliff-top property was deemed sensitive.

Chapman said he had spent most of his time since 2017 at Parihoa Farm, but planned to make the Wanaka property his new home, called Telepathy, when it was finished.

In a Facebook post in October, Chapman said: “I have always called Parihoa the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“Ten years ago I took guardianship of this magnificent property. It drew me to New Zealand from Singapore. It changed the direction of my life, from global headhunter to ‘farmer’. In the process I became the MC2 I am today: a passionate advocate on well-being (after almost losing mine).

“The time has come for me to look for my successor. The land of Parihoa will have a new guardian in 2024. And in the words of a former headhunter called MC1, ‘it will be a global search’.

“It’s been an honour to journey with everyone who has helped get Parihoa Farm to where it is today – employees, suppliers, friends. Many stories and memories to follow.”

- Parihoa Farm, in Muriwai, Auckland is for sale by negotiation







