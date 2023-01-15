In this MasterStroke Ask An Expert video, Resene paint expert, Jay Sharples shows you how it’s done.

No matter what kind of deck you have, staining protects it from the elements and prolongs its life. While doing it yourself might feel like a daunting task, rest assured that with the right prep, products and tools, you'll be cranking up the barbie on your revamped deck before you know it.

First impressions count. A nicely stained deck will not only make a huge difference to how your outdoor space looks but will ensure your decking timber lasts the distance keeping it weatherproof and less likely for the wood to dry or split..

Give your deck an easy makeover with everything you need from a Resene ColorShop.

Step 1

Preparing your deck is essential before you get into the staining. Treat your deck with Resene Moss & Mould Killer. Mix Resene Moss & Mould Killer with water and scrub or spray onto any areas where there is moss or mould. Follow the mixing ratio on the container.





Step 2

Now it’s time to give your deck a good clean. And no, this doesn’t mean just a hose-off. Use Resene Timber and Deck Wash - scrub the product into the surface for 15 minutes while keeping it wet so the grain opens up on the timber and the product will penetrate properly. Wash off with a pressure washer and allow the deck to dry completely.

Don’t be tempted to use a water blaster. You’ll risk gouging your deck which will reduce its lifetime.





Step 3

Now it’s time to apply your stain. Use a Pal Deck Master Brush for the best application. Maintain a wet edge at all times, and apply the stain to a couple of boards at a time with a nice even finish from one end to the other.





Step 4

Your deck will require at least two coats of stain. Ensure you leave a day between each coat to ensure proper drying time.





Wait seven days before youput your furniture and barbecue back on the deck. Image / Supplied.

Jay’s top tips

● Wait seven days before putting your furniture and barbecue back on the deck.

● Avoid applying stain in direct sunlight. Start early in the morning or later in the day, this will mean the stain will penetrate rather than drying on the surface. Equally, never attempt to stain your deck on a rainy day, this will spell disaster.

● Decks should be re-stained every 18 months to two years to ensure your timber lasts the distance.

Choosing a stain

There is a huge range of colours available when it comes to deck stains. If the traditional dark brown doesn't float your boat, you can opt for anything from silvery greys, white to black, with blues, yellows, greens and even red in between. Resene offers a timber hues to enhance the natural look, with options like Resene Natural being very popular.

Otherwise, you can go towards grey with Resene Tiri or more traditional timber colours with Resene Dark Rimu. Jay suggests visiting your local Resene ColorShop with photos of your deck for advice on what will work best for you and your deck, or ask a Resene Paint Expert free online, www.resene.com/paintexpert.





