That other half of the section had twin two-bedroom units on a smaller 600sqm section that the centre did not want. The units were renovated last year and are now for sale, priced by negotiation.

The owners of GAIA Earth Forest Preschool bought 47 Grande Vue Road , beside its Manurewa centre, two years ago so it could chop off about half of the section to use as a car park for the daycare centre.

An award-winning preschool is trying to entice the right neighbours by offering free childcare valued up to $100,000 to whoever buys the units next door to its South Auckland centre.

Harcourts salesperson Harsh Kathuria said the owners wanted to make sure the right people moved into the property given there was a childcare centre next door so had come up with the idea of a scholarship.

The Chrysalis Family of ECE Centres, which owns and runs the state-of-the-art $7 million leaf-shaped childcare centre backing onto 10,000sqm of ancient native forest, was offering the new owners the chance to jump the long waitlist and have free childcare at the centre valued up to $100,000.

Kathuria had a written offer from the owner with details about the scholarship to show prospective buyers.

“The owners don’t want to keep it and of course they want a family to buy it so a family can appreciate the vicinity of a preschool right there.”





Both units have not been lived in since undergoing an extensive renovation last year. Photo / Supplied





The twin two-bedroom units could suit extended families or people looking for a home and income. Photo / Supplied

Kathuria said colleagues with children had told him they had to wait up to six months to get into the sought-after preschool. Hillpark School was also a short one-minute walk away when they were ready for primary school, he added.



The property shares a driveway with the preschool, but Kathuria said the units were tucked to the side and very private. “There’s no disturbance from anything.”

The properties had been extensively renovated to a very high standard, he said, and had two bedrooms upstairs and a rumpus room downstairs. No one had lived in the units since they had been renovated.

Kathuria said having the two units on one title made it suitable for two people looking to buy together, an extended family where the grandparents could live in one unit and the mum and dad with their young kids in the other, or people looking for a home and income or investors.

“I think lots of people are going to be keen on this and there is a future development potential because it’s 600sqm.”

It was too early to give a price indication, he said, because he was still gathering feedback from buyers.

It’s not the first sweetener to be offered by sellers this year. Last month the first winner of Our First Home, Jono Frankle, said he would throw in a holiday valued at $10,000 with the renovated four-bedroom, one-bathroom home he was selling at 25 Eccles Place, in Otara.

- 47 Grande Vue Road, Manurewa, Auckland is for sale by way of negotiation



