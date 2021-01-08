Thames’ One Agency real estate agent Tracey Bergersen who is marketing the property, says there are 23 tram buildings in the park and so a new build going on the empty site will need to resemble the rest, following the guidelines of the Te Puru Park management plan.

But there’s one catch – the building that goes on the site has to resemble a train.

An empty 123sq m section located in Te Puru Holiday Park just fifteen minutes from Thames on the west of the Coromandel Peninsula is on the market.

The New Zealand summer is in full swing with many Kiwis struggling to find camping or bach bookings this year. So imagine buying your own holiday spot - for just $69,000.





How a tram building at the holiday park looks like on the inside, which is on the market for $255,000. Photo/ Supplied

“The area that it’s in has to particularly resemble a tram building as that was what was there way before the cabins and caravans came along,” she adds.

The site is freehold and the buyer will be a shareholder for one of 135 sites in the holiday park land. Currently, 62 sites are owned by the holiday park and the rest have private owners.

Bergersen says previous owner relocated the dwelling to a farm so the 123sq m site is left unoccupied.

The tram building will need to be about 4m wide and 8m long, similar to the now-trendy tiny houses.





A caravan wit ha a seperate sleeping area is on the market for $129,000 at Te Puru Holiday Park. Photo/ Supplied

“You’ll have a brand-new building which you could on-sell with a piece of land and you could easily make $50,000 profit when reselling it.”

Another hook is the owner won’t be able to live in the tiny tram full time, but can holiday there as much as they like.

Just minutes away from the beach, Te Puru Holiday Park has unpowered sites, self-contained studios, caravans, motel units ranging between $20 and $135 per night.

The Holiday Park has seven other listings in the park, all with dwellings raging from $90,000 for a caravan with a cabin and up to $255,000 for a three-bedroom 65sq m tram home.

According to Valocity's recent figures, current median property value for a home in the town is $625,000.





A classic 1960s bach with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, further from the beach, is on the market for $560,000. Photo./Supplied.

Located on the 610sq m freehold site in Te Puru, the bach has a ratable value of $460,000 and was last sold for $300,000 in 2016.

This side of the coast has natural pebble and sand beaches and bush settings, and is known for the prolific snapper, kahawai, kingfish, scallops and mussels on this side of the Hauraki Gulf. There's a boat ramp andfresh water swimming hole nearby too.

