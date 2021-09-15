It is also the second biggest sale for all of New Zealand so far this year, just falling short of the $15.6 million paid for a mansion on Victoria Avenue in Auckland's Remuera .

The sale price, which had been confidential until now, is the highest for the suburb in 2021, eclipsing the previous record holder, a grand Victorian villa on Jervois Road that sold at the start of the year for $8.5m.

The five-bedroom 1960s home on Sarsfield Street was snapped up in March for double its $7m CV, less than a month after hitting the market.

A waterfront home in Auckland's Herne Bay that last changed hands 40 years ago has sold for $14 million, OneRoof can reveal.

In an interview with OneRoof in March, Barfoot and Thompson's Ponsonby branch manager Chris Batchelor said he had been shocked by the level of competition for Sarsfield Street home, which was marketed by his agent Carl Madsen.





The house has one of the best views of the Waitemata. Photo / Supplied

Batchelor, who did not disclose the sale price at the time of the interview, said: “We were surprised at the number of buyers with over $10 million looking in this market. The amount of competition above $10 million is phenomenal at the moment.”

The three-level house, which sits on a 1138sqm section, is one of only a handful on Sarsfield Street that has a waterfront position and expansive views of the Waitemata.

OneRoof had profiled the home when it hit the market in February, interviewing the son of the Auckland couple who had lived in it for more than five decades.

He told OneRoof that his parents were living nearby when someone told them the property was for sale. He said his father bought it on the spot, because of the big boatshed at the bottom of the garden.

"Dad had had yachts and he and Mum had sailed a lot overseas," he said.

The disclosure of the sale price comes as another grand home in the suburb has been relisted with a high asking price of $12m.







Herne Bay's Goldie House is looking for a new owner. Photos / Supplied

Known locally as the Goldie House, the four-bedroom family home on Stack Street was built by David Goldie, the father of renowned Kiwi artist Charles Frederick Goldie.



It was substantially modernised in the mid-2000s when it was snapped up by a father and son developer. The listing agent, Bayleys' Edward Pack, described the property as "one of Herne Bay’s most significant family homes".

“It is one of those homes where every room you look out of reinforces that feeling of calmness. There’s a beautiful natural light that wraps itself right around the property,” he said.



