Known locally as “the Goldie House”, the four-bedroom Edwardian property, which has a CV of just over $8m, was the home of timber magnate David Goldie and built with kauri from his mills.

The listing agent for the property, Bayleys' Edward Pack, declined to reveal the sale price or the buyer.

The grand family home on Stack Street, in Herne Bay, hit the market at the end of July , with an asking price of $12 million.

A historic Auckland homestead built by the father of one of New Zealand's best known artists has sold during lockdown.

Goldie was Auckland's mayor from 1898 to 1901 but he is better known today as the father of painter Charles Frederick Goldie.

The house remained in the hands of the Goldie family for half a century until it was purchased by Kiwi politician Sir Alistair McKenzie.

Three generations of the McKenzie family lived there until 2004, when it was snapped up by developers, who updated it to modern standards.

Pack told OneRoof in July that the house was "one of Herne Bay’s most significant family homes".





The house has been extensively updated and features top of the range and features. Photos / Supplied





“It is one of those homes where every room you look out of reinforces that feeling of calmness. There’s a beautiful natural light that wraps itself right around the property,” he said.

The sale price of the Goldie House will have to exceed $14m to become Herne Bay's biggest sale this year.





Charles F Goldie is thought to have lived in the house. Photo / Supplied by Auckland Art Gallery

That record is currently held by a five-bedroom 1960s-built home on Sarsfield Street. The waterfront property sold in March for $14m - double its $7m CV - less than a month after hitting the market.

The highest settled sale price overall this year is $15.6m, for a mansion on Victoria Avenue in Auckland's Remuera.



