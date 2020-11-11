His 1920s seafront mansion built on a hillside of the French city resort boasts magnificent views overlooking the sea in Cap de Nice and the Mediterranean Sea.

The 90-year-old movie star, hailed “one of the true greats of cinema”, died in his sleep earlier last month.

The legendary actor lived in homes fit for super spy 007 himself, including some of the world’s most ritzy pads in England, Spain, France and the Bahamas.

Sir Sean Connery’s luxury French Riviera mansion, which featured in one of his James Bond films, is now up for grabs.

This sprawling property has classical French architecture with 24-acre grounds and two extra guesthouses, and is up for sale now with a £25 million ($48 million) price tag.

The stunning home is still referred to as “Sean’s place” by locals – the movie star made this jaw-dropping property his long-time home during the 1980s and 1990s.

Adding a touch of glamour to the spy-franchise, the home was used in several scenes of his Bond-movie Never Say Never Again when it was filmed in Nice and Monaco.

The 5-bedroom, 1994sqm villa has two swimming pools including a saltwater pool and just over an acre of terraced Mediterranean gardens.





Sir Sean Connery in his last outing as Bond, Never Say Never Again. Photo / Getty Images

Sean’s wife Micheline Roquebrune, who is originally from the region, is a French Moroccan artist, and enjoyed the home’s three reception rooms, five bathrooms and a gym and fitness room.



It also has a cellar, utility room and a staff flat above the attached garage – with a mix of period details including wide-plank wood flooring and modern touches like floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a lift.

The pièce de résistance is the newly landscaped gardens down the cliff side with the abundance of brightly coloured plants, shrubs, and palm trees, and a path that winds down to a coastal road on the seafront.

- news.com.au



