While the psychedelic Axminster-style carpets, period furnishings and stuffed deer head that loomed large over the spacious living room-cum-dance floor made an impression, what won over the buyers was something a bit more mundane – concrete.

The “time-warp” house, which still boasted its original funky decor, was snapped up by a young family for $531,000 – well below its $700,000 RV but almost $400,000 more than what the house last sold for in 2001.

Harcourts agent Edward Smith played the theme tune to the spoof spy movie series at his open homes for the four-bedroom property on Porangahau Road, in Waipukurau – and the 1960s beats worked a treat.

A swinging Hawke’s Bay pad that grooved to the music of Austin Powers has sold for more than half a million dollars.

Smith said the house was built by a local concrete firm and was “probably 90% solid concrete. It even has a solid concrete subfloor.”

He said the solid build was perfect for the buyers and their children.



“They wanted something that the kids can’t wreck,” says Smith. “So they went with a concrete house. The children can’t put a hole in the wall, because it is made of concrete.”





The four-bedroom property on Porangahau Road, in Waipukurau, Hawke’s Bay, was a time-warp home inside. Photo / Supplied





A deer head is one of the home’s many standout features. Photo / Supplied

Smith said that many potential buyers were put off by the cost of modernising the house, but revealed that buyers were keen to keep some of the 1960 and 1970s vibe alive. “The buyers are going to primarily leave about 60% of the house as it is. The furniture, and furnishings will be newer.”

He said that the vendors had decided to keep the original décor when they bought it in 2001, including the boudoir bedroom, which Smith described as the “honeymoon suite”.





The kitchen is copper and green – yeah, baby! Photo / Supplied





The retro decor doesn’t stop at the toilet door. Photo / Supplied

Buyers looking for fully renovated homes in Waipukurau and nearby Waipawa are spoiled for choice.

Smith has a French-style four-bedroom villa for sale at 22 Domain Road, in Waipawa. The decor and manicured gardens have a level of opulence not often available in Central Hawke’s Bay, with the 142sqm home set on 1862sqm, and boasting an RV of $700,000.

“It’s real boutique living,” Smith says.



Tremains agent Megan Dallimore has an equally impressive four-bedroom character villa for sale on Gaisford Terrace, in Waipukurau. The stylishly presented 1910s home sits on 1129sqm over two titles.





A gorgeous French-style four-bedroom villa for sale at 22 Domain Road, in Waipawa. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile Matt Oliver, at Property Brokers, has a five-bedroom home at 138 Tavistock Road, in Waipukurau, which has a more modern feel. The 360sqm family home sits on a 2419sqm section and is seeking buyers with $750,000-plus to spend.

