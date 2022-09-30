Roberts told OneRoof that the couple hadn't realised how much space they would need for their children and pet cats. "We didn’t anticipate having two kids. We had a bit of naivety about how much room you need for a growing family,” he said.

The couple bought the three-bedroom 1940s house in 2015 but decided to shift to a bigger home further west in Titirangi to accommodate a growing family.

ZM drive show host Clint Roberts and his wife Lucy Slight have sold their home in Auckland's New Lynn for just over $1.13 million.

The couple carried out a stylish renovation of the art deco-style home - not to flip but to suit their needs. The listing photos highlighted Roberts’ musical tastes with a portrait of David Bowie, in Ziggy Stardust guise dominating the kitchen.





“We did it to create Grey Lynn in New Lynn,” Roberts laughed. “We did it for us, we didn’t renovate to sell. We’d planned this as our long-term home."

Roberts said the couple had expected their buyers to be people who couldn't afford Point Chevalier, but were happy to find the same style 10 minutes up the road in New Lynn.

He was frank about the couple’s nerves as they rode the ups and downs of the sale. When the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home passed in at auction at the end of July, their agent Kane Taylor, of Ray White, had another deal lined up, which unfortunately fell over when those buyers couldn’t sell their home.





Clint Roberts and Lucy Slight and their baby Tui. The couple started their family in the New Lynn house but have now moved further west. Photo / Supplied





The new kitchen featured a photo of favourite rock star David Bowie in a prominent place. Photo / Supplied

The property went back on the market with an asking price of $1.195m in mid-August, later dropping to $1.149m. Fortunately, the family could move to their new home, a cool 1970s house in Titirangi that already gets star billing on Roberts’ Instagram posts, while Taylor continued to show the empty house to buyers.

“We aimed to buy and sell in the dip and we certainly got more offers when we dropped the price,” Roberts said, adding that the spring market uptick helped bring in buyers last month.





The couple kept the timber flooring and original frosted glass interior doors of the 1940s house. Photo / Supplied. Photo / Supplied

And are the couple planning to renovate their new home in Titirangi? “We’ll live in it for a year and see, we don’t want to make any drastic plans,” Roberts said.

“But with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a kids’ space, plus a stunning view, it will see the kids right through their teens.

“Now we can see the big picture, we’ve done exactly what we wanted to do.”

- Click here to see more properties for sale in West Auckland



