Architect Logan Hooi says that he saw the sloping site, near the point where Remuera Road, St Johns Road and Meadowbank Roads meet, as a blank canvas for a design that fitted within the constraint of the site and the scale of the development to its surrounding environment. The result is two separate apartment buildings and a set of 13 terraced townhouses, with concealed semi-basement parking.

Embarking on Risland’s latest project, ASC Architects has risen to the occasion with a thoughtful and well-considered design for Risland Meadowbank at 6-14 Meadowbank Road .

Now it’s about to arrive in green, leafy Meadowbank: just nine minutes by train from the bustling CBD.

Auckland’s apartment revolution began in the city around a decade or so ago and this way of life has quickly taken hold.

“We’ve incorporated the development into its surroundings, making the most of the views across Orakei Basin and the nearby reserve, which all adds to Risland Meadowbank’s special character,” Hooi says.





Risland Meadowbank is built to make the most of its views. Photo / Supplied





There are 13 terrace townhouses in Risland Meadowbank. Photo / Supplied

Across the two four-level buildings are a selection of 77 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms.

Ground floor units have extended outdoor living while those above have balconies with glass balustrades for unhindered vistas and there is a leafy central courtyard, which is available for all residents to meet and mingle. The three-bedroom penthouses on the buildings’ top floors have especially large balconies for easy outdoor living.

A two-bedroom at Risland Meadowbank starts from $952,000, a three-bedroom terrace from $1.55 million, and the three-bedroom penthouse from $2.75m.

A signature colour scheme characterises the decor and buyers can personalise flooring, cabinetry and splashbacks while appliance names include Bosch or Miele.

Windows are double-glazed, a heat pump supplies winter warmth and summer cooling and the lighting throughout is LED. Meanwhile, luxury bathrooms enjoy underfloor heating and fully-tiled shower enclosures with rainwater heads.





6-14 Meadowbank Road in Meadowbank is a complex of 90 apartments and terrace houses. Photo / Supplied





The central courtyard where residents can meet and mingle. Photo / Supplied

Apartment buyers used to be typically young working people and downsizing older couples, but nowadays a great many are families seeking an easy lifestyle without all the trappings of traditional home ownership.

“Why would you want to mow lawns when you can simply slip over to the reserve next door?” architect Hooi asks.

Risland Meadowbank is pet-friendly and exceptionally well-located with easy access to parks, playgrounds, bike paths, walking tracks and schools including Meadowbank Primary and Selwyn College.

The popular beaches at Mission Bay, St Heliers and Kohimarama are an easy ten-minute drive.





Risland Meadowbank has a signature colour scheme and buyers can personalise flooring, cabinetry and splashbacks. Photo / Supplied

Hooi says that while careful consideration has been given to the design of the complex including its layout, exterior and car parking, the emphasis is also on other means of transport such as trains, buses, and bicycles.



“We’ve included 80 bike parks for residents.”

“As Auckland’s footprint grows – and with it comes demand for well-designed new homes – this connected city-fringe address offers the best of both worlds,” Risland NZ CEO Ben Chen says.

“Clever, contemporary living in a relaxed, urban environment. The mix of 90 apartments and terraces provide options for almost every chapter of life. And the design aesthetic will feel at home within Meadowbank’s surrounds.”

For more information, contact Bixia Liang at Risland (021 673 315) or Robert Ashton at Bayleys (021 633 398) or visit rislandmeadowbank.co.nz.

- This content was sponsored by Risland Meadowbank