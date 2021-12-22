The listing agents, UP's Mark Ambrose and Jo Johnstone, described the property as a "diamond in the rough".

The house has been in a dilapidated state for decades, with the New Zealand Herald reporting back 2011 that the council had been forced to take action against its owner after receiving complaints from fed-up residents in the suburb.

The decades-old four-bedroom house at 9 Paritai Drive in Auckland's Orakei had been labelled an "eyesore" by neighbours .

A run-down home on one of New Zealand's poshest street has sold for an undisclosed sum, more than 20 years after it was abandoned by its owner.

"This outstanding cross-lease site deserves to be rebuilt from the ground up. Undoubtedly the worst for its time, this essentially derelict home is situated in one of Auckland's best streets," the agents said in the listing.

The house was sold by tender at the end of last month after hitting the market on October 22. The agents said it was the first time it had been listed.

The property had a 2017 CV of $1.8m - $25,000 of which related to the house.





This five-bedroom home on Paritai Drive sold for $5.55m in May. Photo / Supplied

Paritai Drive is home to some of New Zealand's most expensive homes, with the average CV on the street just over $4m.

The winding road, which offers some of the clearest views of Auckland Harbour, has seen a flurry of big sales over the past year, although none have come close to the record $38.5m paid in 2013 for the former Hotchin mansion - the most high-profile home on the street.

Top deals include $5.55m paid in May for a five-bedroom modern home on a 1262sqm site zoned for development and an older home on an 991sqm plot of land, also zoned for development.









