20 years ago, Rolleston’s streets were outnumbered by paddocks. In 2003, the population of Rolleston in Selwyn District hovered at around 3230. One primary school serviced the area, while many high schoolers had to travel to nearby Christchurch. Shops and services were few and far between, and most employment was in farming or in the city.

So, where are these newcomers moving to? Many are heading to Rolleston.

According to Census 2023 results , Selwyn District was the fastest-growing city or district in New Zealand, growing 29% between 2018 and 2023.

Rolleston’s second primary school opened in 2010. Today there are nine primary schools and one high school which is currently workingwith the Ministry of Education on expansion plans to cater for population growth. Employment is high, while housing, commercial, education, and community developments are popping up on every corner.

Selwyn has one of the strongest economies in New Zealand too. According to Selwyn District Council, the local GDP grew by 7% in 2020/21 compared with the national average of 4.2%.

Rolleston’s exponential growth is a result of a few phenomena, including an exodus of residents from Christchurch following the 2010-11 earthquakes, the rise of remote working following the Covid-19 pandemic, and the relative affordability of housing compared with other parts of New Zealand.

Hughes Developments Managing Director Jake Hughes says homes in the Selwyn District offer more value for money than other parts of the country.

“In general, the Selwyn District has been seen as better value for money compared to the likes of Auckland and Wellington,” he says.“The region is seeing a lot of domestic migration. Many Aucklanders and Wellingtonians are looking at Canterbury, checking out the lifestyle, and looking at what they can get when they purchase a house.

“The fact is you can get so much more for your money down here. That’s a powerful value proposition.”

As Rolleston continues to grow, Hughes says forward-thinking is necessary.

“Rolleston used to be a satellite town of Christchurch, but we’ve seen a lot of growth in the last two decades. If we want to sustain that growth, we need to think about what the future will look like now.”

That’s where Arbor Green comes in. Arbor Green is a large-scale master-planned community that, when completed, is expected to be home to 1200 households. Developed by Hughes Developments, Arbor Green will also feature lots of parks, reserves, and green spaces, plus a new primary school, supermarket, and commercial and retail hub, all connected by safe streets and pathways.

Arbor Green’s point of difference is that the development has been master-planned from the ground up. The components needed to build a vibrant community, like green spaces and how different life stages will livehere, have been carefully considered. A strong focus has been placed on street appeal, liveability and presentation, to ensure that anyone who buys or builds in Arbor Green will be proud to call it their home.

In addition to leading the project, Hughes Developments will construct 30% of Arbor Green’s housing stock, with the remainder being sold as sections that homeowners can design and build their own home on, or as house and land packages via a range of building partners. Housing will include a mixture of traditional family homes, as well as townhouses and everything in between.

Located 20 minutes from Christchurch City and right on the doorstep of everything Rolleston and the wider Selwyn District has to offer, Arbor Green is a neighbourhood for all life stages and lifestyles. Employment is high, housing stock is excellent value for money, and the infrastructure is highly developed. The area is well-connected with outdoor activities that the area is renowned for, like tramping and skiing. For those who need to go toChristchurch, it’s an easy 20-minute drive or commute via public transport away.

“To build a vibrant community we want to attract residents from all ages and stages of life. Once you’re here, there’s really no reason to leave. Rolleston really is a wonderful place to live, regardless of what age or stage you’re in.”

Arbor Green is an approximate five-year project with new stages being released through its duration. Stage 1, Springwood, has a range of house and land packages, sections, and completed homes for sale now.

For more information about Arbor Green, visit www.arborgreen.nz.







