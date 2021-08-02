The listing agents, André Coppell and Cheryl Crane, told OneRoof: "We are thrilled to be marketing this wonderful home, and even more so delighted too that Dianna Sutherland has bequeathed the entire sale proceeds to the City Mission."

The cottage's late owner, Dianna Sutherland, who died in December, stipulated the donation in her will, and the property is expected to sell above its 2017 CV of $1.75m.

The proceeds of the August 17 sale of 12 Huia Street, in Devonport, are to be given to Auckland City Mission.

The auction of a three-bedroom cottage on Auckland's North Shore is expected to benefit the city's homeless.

Crane said that Sutherland had been associated with the City Mission for over 5 years and felt strongly about providing help to those in need. "This amazing gift would have a huge impact on the lives of many."

The CEO of the City Mission, Helen Robinson, said the donation is likely to be one of the biggest to the charity, which aims to find permanent accommodation for people living on the streets.





The house is stylishly presented. Photo / Supplied

“I didn’t know Dianna myself, but I am overwhelmed and very moved by her generosity, and the money we receive from the sale of her home will go towards supporting the many members of the community who need our help," she said.

"We’re committed to tackling the poverty cycle and addressing the reality of food insecurity. Last year we distributed around 48,000 food parcels to those in need. Every cent [of the house sale] will be put to good use."

Crane said that the 1920s build cottage had been added to and upgraded over the decades.

The house offers three double bedrooms, including a master bedroom, which opens out onto the garden.

"The ‘secret garden’ at the rear of the property would capture the heart of every nature lover. This house would be ideal for small families, couples or downsizers who are wanting a magnificent seaside lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle, yet only a short commute to the heart of Auckland city,” Crane said.



