COMMENT: We Kiwis are a funny lot. We like the idea of fabulous wealth when it’s enjoyed by those who are far away in another part of the world – but we’re not so keen on it when it’s experienced by our own. We’ll watch, and enjoy, a reality TV show about the super-rich in Europe, Asia or the Americas and marvel at the huge homes, fast cars and super yachts of the rich and famous – but if a Kiwi dares to engage in the same ostentatious luxury we’ll eventually tear him or her to pieces (metaphorically speaking).

There are lots of theories as to why this is the case. Perhaps it’s a hangover from our recent egalitarian past, perhaps it’s a genetic link to the stoic and no-nonsense Scottish part of our shared heritage – or perhaps it’s just a feature of the cultural-cringe which hangs over our nation like a dark shadow and manifests itself as tall poppy syndrome and a bizarre belief that we shouldn’t get above our station nor, God forbid, do better than our peers.

Whatever the reason, it’s a trait which brings out the very best and the very worst of my fellow countrymen. At its best, it’s the basis of the sense of fairness and fair play that underpins our desire to protect our most vulnerable and makes us the warm, welcoming people that we (usually) are to visitors and new residents. At its worst, it’s behind our nasty tendency to attack those who have succeeded and revel in the misfortune of those who fall on hard times after a period of success.

And it’s not just directed at the very rich and very successful. Even modest success, in the form of financial stability, can make one the target of vitriol and even hatred in 21st century New Zealand. This phenomenon is best exemplified in the way that property investors are consistently targeted by a section of our society and the idea that they might lose a significant proportion of the value of their properties celebrated. Indeed, this attitude has even been encouraged by the current Government which has engaged in a full-on attack on property investors since first coming to power in 2017, consistently portraying these people as privileged, wealthy, and as having access to advantages that others don’t.