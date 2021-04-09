Many Auckland homebuyers are forced to look further outside the city to find a new-build home. The good news is that Kāinga Ora-led developments in established Auckland neighbourhoods like Hobsonville Point, Northcote, Roskill, Tāmaki and Mangere have high quality homes available to buy off the plans.



Buyers have the reassurance that Kāinga Ora-delivered developments have been master planned. “Normally when you buy a new home, it’s rare that the developer has the chance to look at the neighbourhood as a whole,” says Katja Lietz, general manager of urban planning and design at Kāinga Ora. “Whereas we have been able to plan how the new homes sit in relation to the street, how they connect to the outdoor spaces – and how the streets, houses, infrastructure and amenity work together. Our builder partners have to follow design guidelines, which ensures a level of sophistication in the architectural and urban design.”

Significant investment is being poured into the neighbourhoods to celebrate their local character and prepare them for growth. Kāinga Ora and their partners are upgrading streets, infrastructure, walkways, parks and town centres. Many of the neighbourhoods have good links to transport and thriving amenity. The upgrades are about improving what’s already there and creating places for Aucklanders to enjoy living in now and in the future.

Lietz says homebuyers are getting the best of both worlds. Safer streets, access to local amenities such as schools, shopping centres and parks, and transport connections are major considerations when you’re buying a home. “In a Kāinga Ora development area like Roskill or Mangere for example, you’re buying in an established area that has its own character, but it’s also being worked on to make it even better.”