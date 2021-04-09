Many Auckland homebuyers are forced to look further outside the city to find a new-build home. The good news is that Kāinga Ora-led developments in established Auckland neighbourhoods like Hobsonville Point, Northcote, Roskill, Tāmaki and Mangere have high quality homes available to buy off the plans.
Buyers have the reassurance that Kāinga Ora-delivered developments have been master planned. “Normally when you buy a new home, it’s rare that the developer has the chance to look at the neighbourhood as a whole,” says Katja Lietz, general manager of urban planning and design at Kāinga Ora. “Whereas we have been able to plan how the new homes sit in relation to the street, how they connect to the outdoor spaces – and how the streets, houses, infrastructure and amenity work together. Our builder partners have to follow design guidelines, which ensures a level of sophistication in the architectural and urban design.”
Significant investment is being poured into the neighbourhoods to celebrate their local character and prepare them for growth. Kāinga Ora and their partners are upgrading streets, infrastructure, walkways, parks and town centres. Many of the neighbourhoods have good links to transport and thriving amenity. The upgrades are about improving what’s already there and creating places for Aucklanders to enjoy living in now and in the future.
Lietz says homebuyers are getting the best of both worlds. Safer streets, access to local amenities such as schools, shopping centres and parks, and transport connections are major considerations when you’re buying a home. “In a Kāinga Ora development area like Roskill or Mangere for example, you’re buying in an established area that has its own character, but it’s also being worked on to make it even better.”
Start your property search
Residents are now living at Fraser Avenue apartments in Kāinga Ora-led Northcote Development.
The confidence of a quality build
In a Kāinga Ora-led development, buyers can be confident the homes will be warm, dry, energy- and water-efficient, and built from quality materials. Every home built in a Kāinga Ora-delivered development must achieve a 6 Homestar rating or higher.
Compare that to the average older Kiwi house – which would only achieve a 2-3 Homestar rating; or the average new house built to the NZ Building code, which would achieve a 3-4 Homestar rating.
And there is plenty of choice for different lifestyles and budgets. A mix of housing options, including state homes, is being delivered by Kāinga Ora and its builder partners.
Each of the major developments, Hobsonville Point, Northcote, Roskill, Tāmaki and Mangere, offers a range of architecturally designed apartments, walk-up apartments, terraces, duplexes and standalone homes.
High quality homes are available to buy ‘off the plans’ at fixed prices, adding a layer of security for buyers in Auckland’s ever-changing housing market.
An investment in Auckland’s future
Kāinga Ora is delivering thousands of new homes to New Zealanders including open market, KiwiBuild, and state homes. It replaced Housing New Zealand, KiwiBuild and HLC, the Crown’s large-scale residential developer.
Today, Kāinga Ora works with local government, iwi and other Māori organisations, private developers, the construction industry and community housing providers. The shared goal is to find real solutions in the public and private housing market to ensure Auckland’s growth is well-managed.
“Kāinga Ora can positively influence Auckland’s future direction through our relationship with the construction sector,” says Caroline Butterworth, Kāinga Ora deputy chief executive, Auckland and Northland. “Acting as Auckland’s largest and most durable residential developer, Kāinga Ora is looking to increase the predictability of future building opportunities. Some of the ways we achieve this include publishing our pipeline of future building intentions, and effectively contracting work in bulk through long-term agreements with build partners.”
The developments at a glance
With quality assured homes available at fixed prices in great Auckland neighbourhoods, buying a home off the plans in one of the five Kāinga Ora developments is a smart move for the future.
- This content was supplied by Kāinga OraAd Tag