1. It’s all about the economy

Undoubtedly Thursday is a key day in the news calendar, with Stats NZ publishing the figures on overall economic performance for the second quarter of the year. Most commentators expect a technical recession to have been avoided, with GDP expanding a touch in Q2 (after Q1’s fall). However, as always, these GDP figures are quite old; we’re already into mid-September, and technicalities aside, it probably still feels recessionary for many households at present – given the high cost of living. Of course, on the plus side, unemployment is low, and other indicators suggest that the economy has continued to tick along so far in Q3. On the whole, I wouldn’t expect the GDP data this week to have too many direct implications for the property market – although if anything, “bad news” for GDP could be good for property if it caps any further scope for mortgage rate rises.

2. First home buyers steadily working way back in to the market

With the market continuing to fall, a common question of would-be-buyers is whether to wait to buy, on the promise of a cheaper price later down the line. There is the consideration of the cost of increasing interest rates counteracting falling prices, however recent analysis showed the financials favoured waiting in a falling market like we’re in. But for first home buyers, it’s not all about the purchase price, with emotions also playing a part when putting a roof over their head. The latest CoreLogic Buyer Classification appears to prove that to be the case with their share of purchases (in an admittedly quieter market) increasing in August to 24.9%, from 22.8% in July and a recent low of 21.7% back in March 2022.