ANALYSIS: At least two banks in the past week have increased their servicing rates for mortgages, in effect making it harder for Kiwis to get a mortgage. This won’t be the last round of increases and, despite what you think, that’s a good thing.

What are servicing rates? Last year you could have fixed a mortgage for as low as 2.1% for one year or even, potentially, 2.99% for five years. But it would have been a mistake to think that interest rates would stay low forever, and banks calculate your ability to afford a mortgage at a much higher rate. This time last year, the mortgage servicing rate was around 6%; now it’s just over 7%. In other words, with servicing rates, the banks are asking what you can afford in a much higher interest rate environment, not what you can afford today.

Servicing rates are a source of frustration for home-buyers. A question we are often asked is why can’t the banks just use the five-year rate? Five years is a long time and you’ll have plenty of warning to prepare for higher rates. Consider those people that locked in at 2.99% for five years. They have four years left to figure out how to deal with a higher interest rate environment.

The answer to why banks don’t use the five-year rate is in how fast mortgages are paid off over principal and interest loans. A $1m mortgage (for easy numbers) still has around $912,267 owing after five years (over a 30-year payment term). That’s because, at the beginning of your mortgage, the majority of your regular payments are made up of interest with comparatively little going towards the principal. Later in your mortgage, the principal payments increase and you pay off more but in those first few years, it’s mostly interest.