This morning ANZ announced that, effective immediately, the maximum amount they would lend on an investment property is 60 percent, down from 70 percent (and 80 percent a couple of weeks ago).



The answer to the question, "Will changing the loan to value ratio requirements for investors cool the property market?” has now changed from “probably not” to a strong “maybe”.

Investors typically shop in the same price bracket as first home buyers for a number of reasons: buying at the cheaper end of the market means they can get a higher yield - ie make a better profit off the rental income - and get more for their money - ie more properties and a more diversified portfolio.

A typical first home buyer property in Auckland is around $800,000 right now. Before the announcement, first home buyers with ANZ could, in theory, purchase using an $80,000 deposit. Investors would have needed a $160,000 deposit - difficult but not unachievable. Now they'd need $320,000 in cash or in equity. Given indications that the bank’s mortgage approval ratio is around three investors to every one first home buyer, it seems likely that the move over the past month from 80 percent to 60 percent LVR is going to affect this ratio and therefore the market.