Herbert and Ada Collier, a well-known musical family, built the grand home on Durie Hill after immigrating to Whanganui from Manchester in the UK. It was passed down to their daughter whose children then inherited after her death.

The 1905 villa at 3 Rees Street, in Durie , did sell once before in a private sale in 1988 when the original family shoulder-tapped the current owners directly about buying the house.

A meticulously maintained landmark home that has cameoed in almost every photo taken from the CBD of the Whanganui River over the last century is on the market for sale for the first time.

- Divorcing or in debt: Flurry of listings reveal housing market's ugly truth

- ‘Does your budget cover it?’ The elite agents who are upfront about the price of Kiwi mansions

- Market warning: Homeowners ‘jumping around like a jack in the box, resorting to desperate measures’

The Colliers also ran a music importing business H. Collier and Co on Victoria Avenue and the name and the detailed facade that contained organ pipes could still be found on the building despite the shop itself being home to a boutique gift shop.

Bayleys listing agent Carmel Harris said the grandchildren inherited it and approached her vendors about buying the Rees Street home because they were well-known in the city for their passion for historic homes.

The historic - but not heritage protected - home had been meticulously maintained by the current owners, she said, and was the first she had been in that had been kept so much in its original condition.



“On entry you can feel a sense of timeless elegance with the beautiful collection of art on display with the natural light flooding through”.

The Rees Street owners had been committed to keeping the home as authentic as possible and the original wooden shutters, stained glass windows and the floorplan were the same as when it was first built. There was also some of the original scrim on the walls because the owners felt it suited the old home, she said.





The grand-villa is a prominent site on Durie Hill, in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied





The home still has a lot of its original fittings and fixtures including the original wooden blinds pictured in the lounge. Photo / Supplied

“All the original door handles are still on the doors and they all still have their keys. The detail is still there.”



Stained glass, sash windows and natural wood features further added to its immense character, she said.

The couple had also spent a lot of time tracking down replacement items for the house that fitted with its era or matched.

However, it still had all its modern comforts including an updated kitchen, newly renovated bathrooms and a gas fireplace.

“They’ve modernised the kitchen but kept its original shape and kept with the older theme with the wooden detailing.”

The two-story home was one of the original homes on Durie Hill and boasts impressive views of the Whanganui River and CBD. The 1599sqm section is spread over two titles, which have a combined RV of $1.175m.





The kitchen has been sympathetically renovated. Photo / Supplied





It also boasts a modern bathroom. Photo / Supplied

The grand home and its many balconies can be seen in black and white photos of Durie Hill dating back to the early 1900s when it was one of only a few homes on the hill. Fast forward 100 years and it is now surrounded by a mix of older heritage homes and newer architectural ones.



“It’s a very iconic house. If you have taken a shot from the town side of the river looking up towards Durie Hill, this house is likely to be in the picture. It’s a very iconic spot.”

There were views of the river from most of the windows and the restored Waimarie paddle steamer, which had been salvaged from the bottom of the river in the early 1990s, could be seen sailing down the river from any of the home's many balconies.

Harris said the current owners had enjoyed being just a short 10-minute walk from the city centre to attend the Whanganui Farmers Markets and for a morning coffee.

“They just really do embrace the whole walking everywhere and soaking up the city life.”





The majestic Whanganui River can be viewed from almost every window. Photo / Supplied





It has elevated views over the Whanganui River and the CBD. Photo / Supplied

However, now in their 70s the owners were selling and planned to relocate out of the city.



Harris said the home’s large living spaces would suit a family, while the historic property would also appeal to someone artsy, enjoyed gardening and who appreciated heritage homes.

They would also need to be relatively fit and the home itself can only be accessed by a walking track from Rees Street - yet another reminder of it being built before cars were even used in the city.

And while it could appeal to locals, Whanganui was also continuing to attract people from larger cities who were looking for a quieter lifestyle and could work from home.

Harris said Whanganui was steeped in history and the city’s older homes only added to its charm and appeal.

“There are plenty of people putting the effort into maintaining these beautiful homes. The one thing I love about Whanganui is the feel of it – there are a lot of tree-lined streets.”

“It does add to the soul and vibe you get from our town,” she said. “There’s just so much history here – it's quite phenomenal.”

- 3 Rees Street, in Durie Hill, Whanganui, goes to auction on May 9



