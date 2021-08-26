A five-bedroom home in West Auckland sold at auction this week for $1.3 million, giving its sellers a gain of $364,000 in just over a year.



Barfoot & Thompson agent Coco Wang, who marketed the property with Wayne Guo, told OneRoof that apart from tidying the garden, the vendors had not made any changes to the well-presented house at Allington Road, Massey, since they bought it for $936,000 in June last year just after lockdown.

Sixteen bidders competed online for the house, with three or four bidders still bidding when the house passed its $1.2m reserve, Wang said.

“It’s on a 614sqm section zone for mixed housing suburban, and has a three-bedroom home with a two-bedroom granny flat downstairs, but most people were looking for a family home, it wasn’t developers or investors.