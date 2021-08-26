A five-bedroom home in West Auckland sold at auction this week for $1.3 million, giving its sellers a gain of $364,000 in just over a year.
Barfoot & Thompson agent Coco Wang, who marketed the property with Wayne Guo, told OneRoof that apart from tidying the garden, the vendors had not made any changes to the well-presented house at Allington Road, Massey, since they bought it for $936,000 in June last year just after lockdown.
Sixteen bidders competed online for the house, with three or four bidders still bidding when the house passed its $1.2m reserve, Wang said.
“It’s on a 614sqm section zone for mixed housing suburban, and has a three-bedroom home with a two-bedroom granny flat downstairs, but most people were looking for a family home, it wasn’t developers or investors.
Start your property search
“We’d only managed to do two weekends of open homes, and had 20 groups through. It was quite popular because it had a big section, there are a lot of new homes in Massey on smaller sections.”
The house with a granny flat on 614sqm sold to home buyers, not developers or investors. Photo / Supplied
Wang said buyers who missed out on Allington Road are looking at new four-bedroom homes on Yule Place, which are selling for $1.2m to $1.5m. The townhouses, which will be ready to move into in December, are on much smaller sections. The sellers plan to downsize to the central city.
At the same Barfoot & Thompson auction, competition was stiff for a double grammar zone property, marketed by Wayne Guo and Bailey He.
After lengthy bidding, a two-bedroom unit on the corner of Orakei and Remuera roads, Auckland, sold for $1.3m. Photo / Supplied
Five bidders took 40 minutes to fight it out for a two-bedroom 1970s unit at the corner of Orakei and Remuera roads in Auckland Central before auctioneer Marian Tolich finally brought the virtual hammer down at $1.393m.
“There were 166 bids, the winning bid was $1000 more. Only three months ago the next-door unit sold for $1.25m, $143,000 less,” Guo said.
Ad Tag