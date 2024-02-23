It was such a quick turnaround that their daughter who was overseas on a school trip at the time had no idea it was happening.

“The moment we stepped into this house, we just looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my god, we need to buy this house immediately’. So we did!”

“We’d decided we wanted to downsize so we randomly went to an open home just to get a feeling for what was on the market,” recalls Jen.

The moment Jen and Mike stepped through the doors of 46A Brighton Road in Parnell, Auckland, they were simply lost for words.

“We bought it without even telling her. She was understandably a bit miffed, but we knew this was the house for us and it didn’t take her long to agree with us,” says Jen.

Now years later, the spacious home is up for sale again as the children have grown and moved out. Barfoot & Thompson agents Leila and David MacDonald are taking 46A Brighton Road in Parnell to auction on March 13.

The view is undoubtedly the main character of this architecturally-designed four-bedroom and three-bathroom home. Its elevated position provides sweeping sea views from North Harbour to Orakei’s iconic boat sheds, to Hobson Bay and out to Waiheke Island.





“I could spend the whole day just gazing out the windows. Every hour of every day it’s different out there. We can watch the sunrise, the moonrise, the tides coming in and out, the reflection of lights on the water, and the twinkling of the city lights.

“This morning, I saw two cruise ships come in, and when the America’s Cup was on, we had the TV on alongside the live action happening right in front of our house,” says Jen

Another standout feature of the home is its quality of light.

“It might sound a little airy-fairy but being here just makes us feel good. The light streams in through the windows which makes us feel healthy and connected to the seasons and nature even though we’re in the middle of the city.”

The view, light and connection with the outdoors are indisputable heroes of this property, but the home itself has enough moxie about it to stand on its own too.





The bedrooms are airy, spacious and highly versatile; Jen uses one of the downstairs bedrooms as an office which also doubles as an entertainment space when she and Mike host BBQs in their stylish yet low-maintenance patio area.



Barfoot & Thompson agent Leila MacDonald says 46A Brighton Road is dripping in personality and style.

“It goes without saying that the view from this home is breathtaking, but Jen and Mike have also done a wonderful job at modernising and simplifying this home while retaining – even enriching – the house with character. The location is second-to-none and the lifestyle here is relaxed and easy,” she says.

While Jen, Mike, Macc the dog (short for Macchiato) and Buckleton the cat adore this home, it’s time to move on to new adventures.

“We’ve had five wonderful years here, but it’s with a very heavy heart that we need to say goodbye. Our family has changed direction a lot over the years, but now that the kids have grown up and moved on themselves, it’s time for us to move on too. We can only hope the next family to live here will love it as much as we have,” says Jen.

- 46A Brighton Road in Parnell, Auckland, goes to auction on March 13



