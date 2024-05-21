Davern’s extensive sailing history is reflected throughout the construction of the property; its decks were made from marine-grade timber, a boat ramp and boat house were included in the architecture, and the home was positioned right on the foreshore.

The property, which has a 2021 CV of $5.2m, has been owned by the same family for more than half a century, and was originally the berth of Kiwi sailing legend James Davern, whose boat Fedilis made yachting history in 1966 when it won the Sydney to Hobart Race.

The three-bedroom home for sale at 16 Harbour View Road, in Auckland's Point Chevalier, offers the buyers the chance to pick up 1118sqm of waterfront real estate on a strip popular with A-list celebrities.

A mid-century gem built for the first Kiwi to win the prestigious Sydney to Hobart Race is on the market for sale .

When owners Jean Russel and her husband Bill first laid eyes on the property in 1972, they knew it was "meant to be", Jean told OneRoof.



The couple had a deep affinity with the ocean and spent many hours out on the water together, and this absolute beachfront property complete with a private boat ramp seemed to have been made just for them.

“Many a day was spent out fishing on the glorious Waitematā Harbour and beyond into the Gulf,” Jean said.

“Over the years we’ve launched various boats from the boat ramp in the backyard, from a little tinny to a 14-foot dinghy. One day Bill, even brought his 24-foot Clipper in on the full tide, loaded it onto the trailer, and tied it up on the ramp overnight for an early start the following day.”





The home was originally built in the 1960s for sailing champ James Davern. Photo / Supplied

She added: “We loved sharing our little slice of paradise with our friends, family, nieces and nephews and all of their families. At the right time of year, we always waited in anticipation for dolphins to enter the bay; on rare occasions, orcas would even come close to shore to hunt for sting rays."

The spacious, open-plan house enjoys vast vistas of the Waitematā harbour right across to the Waitakere Ranges from all three upstairs living spaces. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms offer plenty of room for the whole family, while a large recreation room downstairs opens straight onto the beach, offering unbeatable indoor/outdoor flow.

An adjoining boat house is the perfect spot for kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and other equipment for water activities, plus there’s plenty of parking in the carport and up the driveway for a collection of vehicles and boats.





The decks are made from marine-grade timber. Photo / Supplied

Waterfront properties in Point Chevalier have fetched top dollar in recent years, with one large estate selling to Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi and pop star wife Rita Ora for more than $10m.

Ray White agent Jo de Beer, who is marketing the property with colleague Lawrence von Sturmer, told OneRoof it was a standout in the suburb.

“Absolute beachfront with a boat ramp positioned on 1118 sqm of land … there are very few properties like this out there,” she said.

“To have the water lapping under your nose daily and experience some of the best sunsets in Auckland, it’s just such a unique opportunity.

“It has been well-maintained throughout the years and offers the kind of relaxed, oceanside lifestyle that most people can only dream of. Being out here is like living in a resort, yet it’s only a short drive to the heart of Auckland City. It’s truly a remarkable property.”

- 16 Harbour View Road, in Point Chevalier, Auckland, has set sale date of June 5



