Built by the two brothers’ parents in 1960, the property has been the site of unforgettable summer holidays ever since.

71 Ridge Road in Scotts Landing, Mahurangi East, Rodney, has been in the current owners’ family for four generations. It has a 2021 RV of $1.325 million and is for sale by tender closing February 23 .

Now, one lucky family could be the next owners of one of the most iconic holiday homes in the Scotts Landing community.

Enormous pōhutukawa trees, endless swimming in clear, sparkling water that’s mere metres from the back door, making lifelong friends with fellow holidaymakers ... Scotts Landing is the kind of idyllic paradise that quintessential Kiwi holiday dreams are made of.

“I was 10 when Mum and Dad built our holiday home,” says one of the brothers.

“Back then there were only clay roads and it took a lot of effort to get there, but it was always so magical once we arrived. We’d spend a month of summer there, in bare feet the whole time (we had to be careful collecting oysters though!). I only have fond memories of those times.”

From the outside, 71 Ridge Road appears to be nestled amongst the surrounding canopy, and it’s just a few seconds through the garden to the gentle lapping of the water’s edge.



Inside, large windows frame unobstructed views across the water, while timber floors create a feeling of warmth and comfort in every room. While the home has just two bedrooms, it has always overflowed with people.





Built by the current owners' parents in 1960, the Scotts Landing property has been the site of unforgettable summer holidays ever since.





After a swim and some fishing, the current owners have enjoyed countless meals eating their catch and watching the view. Photo / Supplied

“There were beds in all the corners for a long time, and lots of couches too,” the owner recalls.

“It wasn’t really about comfort back then; it was always about the experience and family, and the continuous memories of warm summers, fishing off the rocks, collecting oysters, and the sound of cicadas.”

Scotts Landing is a significant ecological area in the Warkworth region, and what the owner describes as an area of extreme scenic beauty. Several pā sites dot the peninsula and an original settlers’ cottage is located next door.

“The peninsula is home to some original pōhutukawa forest which is just glorious in summer. Our property has some untouched bush on it which is full of vibrant bird life. We’ve even got some plum trees that were planted by early settlers in the mid-1800s.”





Scotts Landing is a significant ecological area in the Warkworth region, and several pā sites dot the peninsula with an original settlers’ cottage located next door. Photo / Supplied





Bayleys agent Kellie Bissett says: “The property has a simple cool vibe with a ‘Group Architects’ feel, and the living is easy.” Photo / Supplied

Bayleys agent Kellie Bissett, who is marketing the property, says any visitors to 71 Ridge Road instantly feel like they’re on holiday.

“Here, anything more than bare feet and a T-shirt could be considered over-dressed. The property has a simple cool vibe with a ‘Group Architects’ feel, and the living is easy.

“71’s proximity to the water is elite. After a swim and some fishing, it’s just a quick dash up the steps to the kitchen with your catch. You can’t get more quintessential Kiwi than that.”

The owner loves the area so much he lives in Scotts Landing permanently now.

“Scotts Landing really is a wonderful, peaceful, intimate community. Growing up we used to see the same families every summer, and 60 years later I still interact with a lot of the people I played with as a child.

“These days, there’s a mix of holidaymakers and permanent residents and everybody knows everybody. The connection with the people and this land, and the feeling of escapism when you arrive here are just wonderful.”

