The property is now being offered to the market with vacant possession, providing a ‘ready to go’ solution that will require no capital expenditure prior to occupation.

In 2018, the company invested significantly in a corporate-grade office refurbishment that was designed and delivered to a very high standard by leading fit out provider Gaze Commercial.

The 916sq m property at 6/99 Carbine Road was the headquarters of Avery Robinson – a leading New Zealand appliance distributor.

A versatile warehouse property with two levels of attractive, high-end office space is for sale with vacant possession in Auckland’s tightly held Mt Wellington industrial precinct.

Colliers has been exclusively appointed to market 6/99 Carbine Road, Mt Wellington, Auckland for sale by auction at 1pm on Wednesday March 31, unless it is sold prior.

Ben Cockram, Industrial Associate Director at Colliers, says industrial properties of this quality are hard to come by in tightly held Mt Wellington, especially in such a sought-after size.

“This outstanding industrial asset will suit owner-occupiers seeking premium office and warehouse space, or investors looking to capitalise on the property’s undeniable allure to tenants.

“There is a real lack of premium vacant industrial space available in Mt Wellington, which has continued to grow in popularity as Auckland expands.

“The property provides a 550sq m medium-stud warehouse with two full-height motorised roller doors, a three phase power supply, and sprinkler system.

“The 366sq m office boasts what is arguably among the nicest fit outs in Mt Wellington. High-end amenities, light fittings and flooring make for an attractive workspace that any business would be proud to call home.

“Whether you’re looking to own and occupy or passively invest, this is a truly scarce opportunity in a coveted industrial area.”

Josh Franklin, Industrial Director at Colliers, says the property is one of eight units within a tidy refurbished industrial development.

“The property forms part of a large warehouse complex, originally built in the late 1960s to early 1970s, with a respectable 70 per cent IEP seismic rating.

“It was converted into its own induvial unit in the early 2000s and has subsequently benefited from ongoing refurbishment and investment.

“The unit boasts 17 on-site car parks, located immediately outside the office entrance, along the side of the building and in the general car park area.

“Hassle-free body corporate management is provided by Crockers, which is a market leader in the field.”

Ben Herlihy, Industrial Director at Colliers, says the property is desirably located in an established industrial precinct with great motorway connectivity.

“The property is situated on the western side of Carbine Road, with good access to the Southern Motorway via the Mt Wellington interchange only 2km away.

“The wider Mt Wellington area is an established industrial location bounded by the other predominantly industrial suburbs of Penrose and Onehunga.

“The suburb benefits from excellent distribution links and the staff amenities provided by nearby Sylvia Park, one of New Zealand’s largest shopping centres.

“Continued redevelopment in Mt Wellington will ensure it remains Auckland’s premier industrial precinct.”

The property for sale is zoned Light Industry, which provides for industrial activities including distribution, warehousing and light manufacturing.



