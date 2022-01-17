Robertson Lodge’s chief executive Jay Robertson said: “While my family’s deep love and commitment to New Zealand remains strong, the tourism, travel and commercial landscape has shifted, and such factors have led to our decision to sell the Waiheke Island property.

The sale is one of the highest profile for New Zealand’s tourism industry, hit by almost two years of no international travellers due to Covid-19.

The nearly 34-hectare estate was sold by US-based billionaire Julian Robertson’s luxury lodge business, owners of the acclaimed Kauri Cliffs, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers and Matakauri Lodge. The family bought the property at Kauaroa Bay, on the southern coast of the island, in 2018 for $19.5m.

One of the largest private estates on Waiheke Island changed hands in December in an off-market deal for over $20 million.

“Regretfully, it is not a sensible time to undertake new tourist accommodation ventures dependent on international travellers.

“We will concentrate on ensuring our three existing lodges are well-maintained and improved in anticipation of the welcome return of both local and international visitors once again.”

The sale to an undisclosed New Zealand buyer breaks Waiheke’s previous top residential price of $12m set in October, and comes after rich-lister and Mainfreight chairman Bruce Plested paid a record $72m for a 300ha farm and bush reserve in Carey Bay on the island last year.





Resource consent had been granted to extend the existing homestead with 16 visitor cottages and an owner's house. Photo / Supplied

Robertson Lodges, whose purchase of the property was approved by the Overseas Investment Office, applied to Auckland Council for resource consent at the end of 2019 to add 16 small stand-alone visitor villas and an owner's lodge to the existing main homestead, caretaker's villa and two visitor units. The beachfront property has over 2.5 kilometres of coast land, a jetty with boatshed, tennis court, pool and helipad and two moorings .

In the meantime, the family had maintained the property in pristine condition and already had begun extensive pest and predator eradication for Kauaroa Bay and the neighbouring reserve land.

The sale, brokered by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents Lisa Hopewell and Francine Sweet, will settle later this month.

Chris Jones, New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty managing director Auckland and Waiheke Island, could not disclose the price or buyer details, except to say that the buyer was a New Zealander.

“We had done business with the Robertson family when we sold them Matakauri Lodge [Queenstown]. We could use our network to reach out to buyers who might be interested, we didn’t even begin our marketing campaign.





The property includes two visitor cottages, pool, tennis court, helicopter pad and jetty and 2.5km of coastline. Photo / Supplied

“We knew there were many buyers who were capable of buying property at that high end, there is strong interest in Waiheke Island and it was just a matter of finding the right buyer.”

Jones said that the company had sold $156m worth of property on the island last year, including a $7.2m property on Palm Beach and others for $5m to $6m.

“We’ve also made $10m to $15m deals in Queenstown, so we have very strong connections with those top-end buyers and work together.”

Julian Robertson, and his late wife Josie, shared a long love affair with New Zealand since they first visited in the 1970s. As well as the lodges, the family owns Dry River wines and is actively involved in gifting to the Auckland Art Gallery, Cape Sanctuary and other environmental and social philanthropy.



