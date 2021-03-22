High-quality materials have been used throughout with bespoke cabinetry, antique brass accents, Blum and Grohe fixtures and other impressive features in interiors designed by Space Studio and based around two distinct schemes, inspired by the colours and textures of nature.

The development of 18 luxury apartments, featuring a range of three-bedroom layouts, each with a home office and some with media rooms. Jenny Kek and Robert Ashton from Bayleys are marketing the apartments from $4.475 million.

"We knew that being positioned high on Remuera's ridgeline meant the views would be great but it wasn't until Neville and I stood on the upper floors very recently that we realised just how incredible they actually are," says Cullen, who has recently retired, leaving day-to-day design input on the project to Chad McMan of Paterson Cullen Archaus.

Developer Neville Fong had originally planned to build a new house on a site he'd owned in the heart of Remuera for more than 20 years. But as the Auckland Unitary Plan took shape, he realised that this prime spot was going to have considerably more potential. Fong called Brian Cullen, designer of many of the suburb's finest homes and after a positive bulk and location study, the concept of 308 Remuera was born.





The apartments are in easy walking distance of village stores and amenities. Photo / Supplied

Fong is very impressed at the rate of construction and says that despite long periods of Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the builders are ahead of schedule with completion estimated to be February 2022.

"There's lots of interest from people who have been watching the structure going up," he says.

Fong and his wife Sue have lived in Remuera for decades and will be apartment owners in the new development themselves.

"We love the fact that everything is right on your doorstep," he says. "The village stores are just a short walk away, where we go to buy our fruit and vegetables, bread and other food fresh, daily. There are lots of great cafes and restaurants and public transport is excellent."

He says that despite each apartment coming with two parking spaces in the subterranean garage, there's rarely any need to use a car.





The high quality fit-out includes bespoke cabinetry, antique brass accents, Blum and Grohe fixtures. Photo / Supplied

Fong appreciates that the sense of community in Remuera is exceptionally strong and even when local residents downsize, they like to stay in the area. However, until now, the number of quality apartments on offer has been limited.

"That's why 308 Remuera is so popular - and the apartments aren't small either," he says. "Remaining apartments range from 186sq m to 318sq m and that's excluding decks, but they are lock-up-and-leave properties with no maintenance headaches, which is what's so appealing."

Jenny Kek from Bayleys Remuera agrees, saying that potential buyers who experience the virtual display suite at her branch love the fact that the apartments are unique - and boutique.

"They also like the low body corporate fees, because there isn't an over-supply of shared amenities at 308 Remuera.

"It's been cleverly designed so every apartment has natural light and a view. The interiors are exceptional, rather like in a top hotel. I would call these five-star homes."



