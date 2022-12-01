Haddow says the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom home could appeal to extended families or investors who want to keep running it as rental accommodation.

The house, known as The Village Reserve, was put on the market at the end of last month, with the listing agent, Bayleys’ Blair Haddow, telling OneRoof that the owners were looking to free up some equity.

The owners of the house at 58 Dryden Street, in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, had been renting it out on Airbnb, and had attracted negative headlines in October when a neighbour complained about the loud celebrations held by noisy guests staying there.

A large, recently renovated villa that has been the centre of neighbourhood complaints is on the market for sale .

There are two self-contained properties behind the attractive character frontage so it also has potential to be run as a home and income.

In his listing, Haddow highlights that the “owners have enjoyed a very healthy income renting both through Airbnb”.

The upgraded villa has all the mod-cons including central heating, solar hot water supply, eco insulation, automated security gates, intercoms and alarm systems.

Haddow says the vendors owned a number of boutique accommodation offerings.

The Dryden Street house currently rents out for $1700 a night, but the top and ground floor can also be rented out separately.

Haddow says The Village Reserve offers a really good return on investment and last month alone brought in about $35,000. “It’s only been on the market about a week-and-a-half that property, but I’ve got quite good interest in it already.”





The house can be rented out for $1700 a night. Photo / Supplied

The Village Reserve made headlines in October after a neighbour complained about the loud celebrations held by noisy guests staying at the property.



She told the Herald there were a number of boozy parties held there and the noisy guests coming and going all day and night were disturbing the sleep of her family and their newborn baby.



But one of the Waiheke-based owners told the Herald he had no intention of running it as a party house, saying it was a beautiful home for people to stay in.

He had also gone out of his way to address the disgruntled neighbour’s concerns by creating a reporting group chat and installing noise monitors and CCTV.



