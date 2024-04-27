The Ullriches founded Kiwi manufacturers Ullrich Aluminium and their sprawling estate on the edge of Totara Park, in Flat Bush, includes two sizable homes and a block of land.

A South Auckland mansion is being sold off by the family trust connected to the Ullrich family.

Bayleys listing agent Michael Block would not comment on the expected sale price for the 4651sqm property but did say the trust was looking for “market-driven offers”.

The estate comprises three adjoining properties, which have a combined CV of $5.63m and are zoned for development. They are being sold individually but could be picked up in bulk by a developer.

"These properties offer an exceptional opportunity to purchase a substantial real estate holding at a bargain," Block told OneRoof.





The mansion at 156 Redoubt Road hosted countless parties by the Ullrich family. Photo / Supplied

The properties on offer include a 10-bedroom 840sqm brick mansion at 156 Redoubt Road, which has seven living areas, a double-height entrance hall, a full chef’s kitchen and a bar/wine cellar.



Trustee Ernest Ullrich told OneRoof the house was built in 2003 and designed for entertaining.



“My father [Gilbert] was honorary consul for quite a number of countries, so there were often large functions held there, with 40 or 50 guests, including many from overseas. Its proximity to the airport was a real advantage.”

Also up for grabs is the family’s original six-bedroom home at neighbouring 49 Hilltop Road and a 900sqm vacant block of land at 158 Redoubt Road.

Block said: "The key with this asset is that while the CVs are $2.85m for the main house, $1.65m for the house at 49 Hilltop Road, and $1.65m for land at 158 Redoubt Road, we are inviting offers at well under build cost."





Also on the market is the original Ullrich family home, at 49 Hilltop Road. Photo / Supplied





A 900sqm block of land at 158 Redoubt Road is attracting the interest of developers. Photo / Supplied

The agent said insurance valuations put the cost of replacing the mansion at 156 Redoubt Road at just over $5.665m, while the cost of replacing 49 Hilltop Road was estimated to be just over $2m.

Block said that interest in the properties was coming from outside the South Auckland area. One potential buyer from the Waikato had liked that the property was semi-rural while still only 20 minutes from the airport.

He said other buyers were looking to turn the properties into commercial accommodation or specialist bridal venues. In his listing he said the properties were “an ideal palette for visionary development”.

Block noted that while the 900sqm corner site was attracting developer interest, the two main houses were unlikely to be bowled and replaced by multiple new-builds.

“[The main house] is a beautifully built home with multiple uses and plenty of scope for someone with flair.”

156 Redoubt Road, in Flat Bush, is for sale by way private treaty, closing May 16. Also listed are 158 Redoubt Road and 49 Hilltop Road






