Her phone has been ringing non-stop since the listing at 1923 Motueka Valley Highway went live on May 31, and she believes Edmonds’ fame is a huge factor.

Arizto agent Tiana Ferguson is selling an off-grid property close to the TV star’s home.

Edmonds, who moved to New Zealand in 2019, has bought multiple properties and businesses in the town over the past two years.

UK TV personality Noel Edmonds is pumping house prices in the tiny Tasman settlement of Ngātimoti, a local agent has told OneRoof.

“I’ve had lots of viewings and enquiries. Not many people knew Ngātimoti [before Edmonds’ arrival]. He has definitely opened people’s eyes to the area,” she told OneRoof.

Previously people would drive through Ngātimoti without stopping, Ferguson said. But Edmonds’ hospitality business, River Haven, which includes a restaurant, cafe, general store and a pub named the Bugger Inn, had become a popular spot for visitors. “The area has a vibe now.”

Ferguson said Edmonds had approached several homeowners in the town with offers to buy their properties.



The former host of 1990s variety show Noel’s House Party, which featured TV favourite Mr Blobby, is said to have bought up to 10 properties in the area. “He has pushed prices up,” Ferguson said, noting that Edmonds did not appear to be an active buyer currently.

Ferguson said her listing was “just down the road” from River Haven. “It’s completely off-grid and runs on solar power. It literally feels like you’re right up on top of the hill in your own little sanctuary."

She said the 72sqm open-plan house had been built with a “DOC hut vibe”, and boasted “beautiful mountain views”.





1923 Motueka Valley Highway, in Ngātimoti, is close to Edmonds' River Haven vineyard. It is on the market for sale. Photo / Supplied





The off-grid property has beautiful views of the mountains. Photo / Supplied





The decor inside the house is stylish. Photo / Supplied

The lifestyle block also comes with a modern chicken house as well as a sleepout for human visitors. Ferguson sold the home to the current owners four years ago, but they have decided to move into Motueka.

Both the home that is currently for sale and a previous off-grid home that Ferguson sold have attracted interest from right around the country, which is not unusual with modern off-grid homes.

The latest OneRoof house price report shows the average property value in Ngātimoti has risen 1% in the last quarter to $1.049 million.

Edmonds hit the headlines last month after a row broke out over the closure of River Haven for the winter. Workers at the venue told The Sun newspaper in the UK that they were sacked with just a day’s notice.





Edmonds at his Kiwi vineyard. Photo / River Haven Instagram

Edmonds rejected the claims and said River Haven was projected to reopen on October 1. “We need the time to build on the success of the past 12 months,” Edmonds and his wife said in a message published on the River Haven website.

“Yep closing for the winter months is all your fault! You’ve just made us too popular!!”

On the website, Edmonds and Liz state their mission is to “make a positive contribution to community life in the most beautiful Motueka Valley”.



- 1923 Motueka Valley Highway, Ngātimoti, Tasman, is seeking buyer enquiries over $689,000



