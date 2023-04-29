The owners of a character home in a Christchurch suburb where properties don’t hang around for long netted an almost extra $100,000 after two buyers went head-to-head for the property just two-and-a-half weeks after it hit the market.
The auction for the “family perfect” four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Brenchley Avenue, in Strowan, was brought forward after an acceptable offer of $1.419 million was made.
But that offer was knocked out on Wednesday when another buyer bid against them and eventually won the property for $1.505m.
The two bidders battled it out with bids of around $10,000 and then later in smaller increments of several thousand dollars each. It was secured with a final $5000 bid.
The home had an RV of $1.32m.
Bayleys listing agent Sara Ashcroft said it was an outstanding result. “Both the owners and the buyers are really happy.”
The bungalow had been popular with families due to the great school zoning and location, as well as couples wanting to retire into the area.
“You had a bit of a cross-section there, but there was strong interest from people coming in.”
A lot of the properties in the area were family homes, but people tended to stay in them throughout their children’s schooling as it was zoned for both Christchurch Boys’ and Christchurch Girls High Schools.
“Things through there sell. Things that work for family homes they come up and they sell. Very seldom are they hanging around unless someone’s got totally unrealistic expectations, but they are sought-after, and they sell.”
Last month a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Westall Lane in Avonhead broke the record for the suburb when the out-of-town owners paid $2.2m for the property to be their family home at auction. There were 11 registered bidders at the auction last week, but only four got a chance to bid as the price rose in increments of $100,000 then $50,000.
Bayleys listing agent Adam Heazlewood said at the time that it was a “huge” result and another auction that had exceeded everyone’s expectations.
