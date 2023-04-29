The owners of a character home in a Christchurch suburb where properties don’t hang around for long netted an almost extra $100,000 after two buyers went head-to-head for the property just two-and-a-half weeks after it hit the market.



The auction for the “family perfect” four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Brenchley Avenue, in Strowan, was brought forward after an acceptable offer of $1.419 million was made.

But that offer was knocked out on Wednesday when another buyer bid against them and eventually won the property for $1.505m.

The two bidders battled it out with bids of around $10,000 and then later in smaller increments of several thousand dollars each. It was secured with a final $5000 bid.