Buyers are prepared to pay big sums for Christchurch homes as the city’s formerly sluggish housing market plays catch-up at speed with the rest of the country.

The city has racked up several multi-million-dollar sales at auctions this month, showing that the heat at the bottom, more affordable end of the market is in evidence at the top end too.

A four-bedroom house with sea views at 44 Panorama Road, in Clifton, was snapped up last week by an Auckland buyer for $3 million - $700,000 above its 2019 rating valuation – while a five-bedroom home on a large section at 32B Glandovey Road, in Fendalton sold to a local family for $3.1 million on the same day.