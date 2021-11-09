Their classic mid-century 1970s-built home on Maunganui Road has clear views of the harbour - and their deck has been the scene of many social events over the years.

Kerr is moving out of Auckland with her husband Robert Stevens to be closer to family.

Kerr, who is best known for her work on popular Australian soap Neighbours and TV One’s Good Morning show, bought the entertainer's pad in Birkenhead Point eight years ago for just over $1m, and is likely to net mjuch more than that when the five-bedroom home goes to auction on November 24.

Kiwi TV producer and director Sally-Anne Kerr is quitting Auckland and selling up her home on the Shore .

Having lived overseas for quite some time, Kerr and Stevens were keen to find an Auckland base, and both told OneRoof that they were hooked by the view and the house's "holiday vibe".

“We instantly knew it was the house for us and bought it that same day – which was a rainy Sunday,” Kerr said.

“It’s close to the city, yet it’s a peaceful, beautiful retreat to unwind in after a busy working day."





The vendors, TV producer Sally-Anne Kerr and her husband Robert Stevens, bought the property eight years ago. Photo / Supplied





The property has hosted many big parties and celebrations, including the vendors’ own wedding. Photo / Supplied

The couple held their own wedding at the house, which Kerr says lends itself to big gatherings, in part because it has multiple living spaces.

The semi-separate galley kitchen, complete with Bosch appliances and a butler’s pantry, is cool and contemporary, surrounded by a vast casual, yet sophisticated relaxing and dining area, with polished timber floorboards and huge glass windows and doors.

Also on the main floor are two large bedrooms with a walk-in robe forming part of the master suite, plus another, smaller bedroom and a well-appointed, modern main bathroom and separate toilet.





The home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and covered parking for four vehicles. Photo / Supplied





There are several spaces for relaxing or entertaining both inside and outside the house. Photo / Supplied

Downstairs lies an enormous bedroom-cum-rumpus room, plus a bathroom and double garage. There’s also under house storage, and a double, covered carport.

Outside the property offers a number of spaces for relaxing or entertaining and Kerr and Stevens are especially fond of their fire pit, which they built having seen one in the United States.

“Many happy evenings have been spent out there, toasting marshmallows, drinking wine and telling stories,” Kerr says.





Sally-Anne Kerr directed and produced Neighbours during the mid1990s. Photo / Norrie Montgomery





The vendors spent many evenings around the fire pit toasting marshmallows, drinking wine and telling stories. Photo / Supplied

The garden has raised beds, a stone walled vegetable patch and apple, pear, feijoa, banana, tamarillo and citrus trees and 8000 litres of rainwater storage means everything grows nicely.

Overlooking the house and garden is a huge pohutakawa tree, which means constant birdsong, with tuis, keruru and rosellas.

The listing agent for the house, Ray White's Malcolm Low, says the north-west aspect in the key living areas is certainly a major attraction.





The bedroom has a nice view of the garden and its many fruit trees, raised beds and vegetable plots. Photo / Supplied

“It has uninterrupted broad, harbour views from Chelsea Bay out to the Waitakeres,” he says.

Kerr adds: “We’re really going to miss it.”