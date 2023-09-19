The dairy was converted into a private residence in the 1980s. OneRoof records show it has a 2021 CV of $2.55m and last changed hands in 2008 for $1.175m. The home went on the market in February and was sold in June.

The circa-1900 two storey building operated as one of Devonport’s earliest corner shops, sometimes as a general store, postmaster’s office and dairy. Acclaimed Kiwi photographer Robin Morrison photographed it proudly bearing its ‘Domain Dairy’ sign.

Harcourts agent Michael Swarbrick told OneRoof that the buyers were a couple from the city side who were drawn to the character and location of the home on the corner of Tainui Road, but he said family buyers had also scoped out the property, currently divided into two apartments.

The former Domain Dairy on a prominent corner in Devonport, on Auckland’s North Shore, sold this winter for $2.395 million after two offers.

Swarbrick had earlier said that the home had versatility as one home or as two residential apartments, allowing the owners to live in one and tenant the other or house extended family.

“Options to explore a small business such as an office make it even more versatile,” he said, as the property had Neighbourhood Centre zoning.

“It was a unique opportunity for the right buyer, but because it was in two flats there was not as big a buyer pool. The owners are extremely happy.”

The sellers, Michael and Stacey Smith, had spotted the property for sale when they were in Devonport for a family wedding.

They bought it from overseas where they worked as captain and chief purser on super yachts, planning to one day relocate to Devonport. The couple were selling to pursue a business opportunity.

Until they returned to the suburb last year with their young son in tow, the home in two apartments stacked up financially, they earlier told OneRoof.





The former general store, postmaster’s office and dairy was converted into a private residence in the 1980s, and is now two flats. Photo / Supplied





The internal stairs to the upstairs’ four-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Photo / Supplied

Michael said: “We had it tenanted while we were overseas, with my dad living in the downstairs apartment for nine years until he moved to Whangarei recently. It’s so close to Cheltenham beach, he’d walk to it with no shirt on and a towel slung over his shoulder.”



Each apartment in the corner store had its own entrance and both featured original details like batten ceilings and native timber floors along with modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Downstairs is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with an open-plan living-dining-kitchen leading out to a sunny patio. Character entry gates to this paved area mean it could be used as off-street parking.

Around the corner, the second entrance leads upstairs to a four-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a sunny living-dining-kitchen.

The property is within walking distance to Vauxhall Road shops, Torpedo Bay, Devonport Village and ferry.





Downstairs is a two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment, with its open-plan living-dining-kitchen. Photo / Supplied





Downstairs, French doors leading out to a sunny patio. Photo / Supplied

Swarbrick said that stock was extremely low heading into spring, as buyer activity picked up in the Devonport to Takapuna peninsula.



“There’s more confidence and energy in the market, I’ve had the best six to eight months of my career. But there are never enough family homes, we’re not going to have much of a supply, especially the four-bedroom homes with good schooling.

“The cat’s got out of the bag about how good it is,” he said.

