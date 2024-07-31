Resene’s expert colour consultants and interior stylists offer their thoughts on what interior design styles they expect to be popular in the coming year.

Keeping up with every interior design trend is impossible but it’s always fun to look at what’s driving new styles and how we might adapt them in different ways to suit our own tastes and homes.

What is 2024 going to bring us when it comes to beautiful new design trends?

Warmth is the key word for neutrals in 2024, with layers of deeper shades and the revival of all things brown. The back and left wall are painted in Resene Jetsam Brown with front right wall in Resene Sandspit Brown. The shelves and bench seat are stained in Resene Colorwood Bark with floor stained in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Side table, candleholder and bud vase in Resene Albescent Whitem large vase in Resene Warmed Brown, lamp base in Resene Scoria and books on floor in Resene Jetsam Brown, Resene Albescent White and Resene Warmed Brown. Cushions and throw from Baya, art from A+C Homestore. Project by Melle van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton.

What’s new in neutrals?

Resene colour consultant Amy Watkins: “The warmer palette seems to be what decorators are most drawn to at the moment. Whether it’s the interior or exterior, decorators are happy to go with colours that have some ochre undertones such as Resene Rice Cake, Resene Bianca or Resene Ecru White.”

Resene stylist Moneuan Ryan: “Look for neutrals with warming yellow, orange, red or brown bases, as these bring a generous calm warmth to space. Pair warm neutrals with warm accent colours for the best results. For example, you could try Resene Wafer with Resene Hot Chile, or Resene Malta with Resene Cab Sav/ Embrace ceilings painted in unexpected hues from subtle but non-white neutrals like Resene Lemon Grass. Where the room allows, neutrals are even being phased out of ceilings in favour of pastels like Resene Inspire or even stronger colours like Resene Daylight.”

Resene colour consultant Madison McLeod: “I’m finding people are much braver with colour and willing to add stronger undertones to their main interior colours. Ivory tones and soft greens are being used more as neutrals as they add warmth into an otherwise cooler room. Colours like Resene Quarter Linen and Resene Half Ecru White seem to be quite common.”

Resene colour consultant Meryl Southey: “Warmer neutrals which are comforting, calming and sophisticated will be key for 2024. A great base colour is what people will be wanting; one which combines well with many other trending 2024 hues such as aqua Resene Idyllic, raspberry Resene Very Berry and rich brown Resene Rebel.”





Earthy tones and textures are evolving to include more colourful shades like the sunrise-inspired walls of this sitting area painted in Resene Manhattan. The skirting is painted in Resene Dawn Glow, with floor finished in Resene Colorwood Earthy tones and textures are evolving to include more colourful shades like the sunrise-inspired walls of this sitting area painted in Resene Manhattan. The skirting is painted in Resene Dawn Glow, with floor finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Bench and vase in Resene Ghost, small box in Resene Rice Cake, planter in Resene Dawn Glow and box in Resene Sazerac with coaster in Resene Manhattan. DIY artwork in Resene Ghost, Resene Rice Cake, Resene Dawn Glow, Resene Sazerac and Resene Manhattan. Chair from Danske Møbler. Project by Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton.

What other colours will be popular?

Resene stylist Moneuan Ryan: “Earth-inspired palettes will still dominate but will evolve to include nature-inspired oranges like Resene Kombucha, ochre-toned mustards like Resene Liquid Gold, caramels like Resene Salted Caramel, deep blushes like Resene Coral Tree, and fruit-infused tones like deep Resene Plum.

“Brown might be the biggest colour trend. From oak and rich walnut to mahogany, mocha, tan and chocolates through to softer cocoa or latte shades, even our old favourite friends Resene Tea, Resene Truffle and Resene Fossil get the tick! The other aspect of this, and the popularity of visual textures, is that we will still be wild about wood, with a focus on darker nutty wood stains like Resene Colorwood English Walnut, Resene Colorwood Dark Oak, Resene Colorwood Mahogany and Resene Colorwood Bark.

“When it comes to blues and greens, cooler Mediterranean and watery blues like Resene Wedgewood or complex classics are popular choices. Elegant, soft sage greens, minty tones or avocado shades are all trending greens.”

Resene colour consultant Madison McLeod: “I think we’ll move away from the greyed-off colours that have been quite popular and move into more vibrant tones. I see blue-greens like Resene Sorrento, as well as bright oranges and pinks like Resene Grenadier and Resene Cabaret, making more of an appearance.”

Resene colour consultant Amy Watkins: “Lots of colour is the key moving into 2024! Decorators are exploring stronger colour tones such as Resene Ayers Rock and Resene Fuel Yellow.”

Resene colour consultant Jackie Nicholls: “We will see a continuing trend towards blended and more complex shades, rather than the clear, simple tones we’ve seen in previous decades.”





Visual textures and patterns will continue to be popular in 2024, like this freehand painted wall design in Resene Creme De La Creme, Resene Parchment, Resene Rocky Point and Resene Rice Cake. The floor is finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. The headboard and shelf are Resene Hindsight with side table and lightshade in Resene Rocky Point and bench seat in Resene Rice Cake. Duvet cover from the Resene Living Collection from Briscoes, throw, blue sheets and pillowcases from Freedom. Project by Annick Rennell, image by Bryce Carleton.

What other design trends are on the horizon?

Resene stylist Moneuan Ryan: “Curves continue to be popular, but we can also expect angles and straighter lines in the form of herringbone or chevron shapes as well as large-scale painted chequered patterns and diagonal stripes across floors. There’s also an ‘inside-out’ trend where exterior colours mimic the interior palette to create greater connection.

“Wallpaper is huge – and everywhere, even extending to wallpapered ceilings. Try mixing and matching Resene wallpaper patterns or experiment with layered patterns and paint colours.

“Texture will continue to be popular, allowing for a wide range of raw and rough finishes created with technically creative products like Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect and Resene FX Paint Effects Medium.”

Resene colour consultant Amy Watkins: “For interiors, the trend is for having multiple colours in one room of the home, using geometric shapes to help divide the room into different zones through colour blocking.

“For exteriors, the trend is for having some colour. For example, on the main body of the exterior using soft green Resene Secrets paired with Resene Bianca on the trims or going light with Resene Thorndon Cream and a contrasting windowsill in peachy Resene Dawn Glow.”

Resene colour consultant Madison McLeod: “We are seeing a lot of Art Deco styles being brought back into homes. Large-patterned wallpaper, bright pieces of furniture and colour blocking are all on the rise again.”

Resene colour consultant Meryl Southey: “Exterior colours will be driven by sustainable and environmentally-conscious designs so natural colours and textures will trend. Greens, browns, greys and whites will continue to be popular as they complement architecture and design features such as timber, stone, metal and expanses of glass. Any colours and features which reflect the unique beauty of nature will be popular both inside and out.”

Resene colour consultant Jackie Nicholls: “Soft effects such as colour washes will still be very popular adding depth and variation to your finished look. The colours of these are evolving from natural, stony colours to dusty pinks like Resene Valentine, faded terracotta like Resene Summer Rose and red wine shades like Resene Pandemonium. These colours are relaxing to live with and timeless but still have a good dose of colour in them.”

Top tip: You can develop your colour expertise with Resene Colour Class. Whether you've run out of ideas, or want to improve your understanding of colour, the free videos cover topics such as how to use a colour wheel, finding your colour personality and creating a concept board. Find out more at www.resene.com/colourclass.





Deeper azure ocean blues paired with caramel and darker timber tones, lend a beachy-theme palette a warmer autumnal feel. These walls are painted in Resene Undercurrent with skirting in Resene Tarawera. The floor is finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. On the sideboard the vase is Resene Half Sandcastle, bird in Resene Pirate Gold and bookend in Resene Blumine. The book on the floor is painted in Resene Calypso with small pot in Resene Juniper. Mat from nest-direct.com, chair from Danske Møbler, cabinet from Mocka. Project by Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton.

What will influence design trends in 2024?

Resene stylist Moneuan Ryan: “A focus on sustainable and regenerative practices strongly influences trends, so we’ll continue to see repairing and re-using items as a popular choice.

“Ensuring our homes offer protection from the elements will see a continuation of technical innovation with a focus on eco-choice products that withstand increasingly harsh environmental factors.”

Resene colour consultant Meryl Southey: “The focus will be on consistency, balance and wellness, and making houses an uplifting place to unwind, recharge and entertain.”

Resene colour consultant Madison McLeod: “With people travelling overseas again, we can expect a lot of international trends to appear here. Seeing how other countries and cultures use colours to tell a story inspires travellers to do the same at home.”

Top tip: Resene colour experts at your local Resene ColorShop can help you adapt your favourite trends and colours to suit you and your home. Book a free virtual or instore colour consultation, www.resene.com/colourconsult or a paid home visit (selected areas).







